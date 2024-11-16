UNC Football Star Needs One More TD to Climb Program List
UNC football needs one more win to achieve bowl eligibility for the sixth straight season since head coach Mack Brown's return to Chapel Hill. The unranked Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3 ACC), now riding a two-game winning streak, have a chance to check off that goal when they host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5, 2-3 ACC) in Kenan Stadium at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network), UNC's first night game at home this season.
Meanwhile, the 2024 Tar Heels' most prolific offensive weapon, junior running back Omarion Hampton, needs only one more rushing touchdown to move into third place on the all-time UNC football career list.
Currently, Hampton's 34 scores on the ground is tied with former Tar Heel bruiser back Natrone Means. Former UNC quarterback Marquise Williams sits alone at No. 3 with 35.
Hampton trails No. 2 on the list, Mike Voight, by eight and No. 1 Leon Johnson by nine.
And with two rushing scores against the Demon Deacons, the 21-year-old Omarion Hampton would match his 15 as a sophomore, the sixth most in a season by any Tar Heel.
Plus, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Clayton, N.C., enters the UNC football squad's Saturday night showdown with 3,083 career rushing yards, needing only 90 more to leapfrog Don McCauley at No. 6 in program history.
