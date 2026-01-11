Is Omarion Hampton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Patriots)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has dealt with ankle issues in the 2025 season, as he missed time with a fractured ankle early in the season.
Then, Hampton was ruled out of the team's Week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos after suffering what appeared to be an ankle tweak in Week 17. He's now listed as questionable for Sunday night's wild card game against the New England Patriots.
Despite the questionable tag, Hampton is expected to play in this matchup, which is a major boost for the Chargers and their offense.
In nine games during the regular season, Hampton carried the ball 124 times for 545 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and four scores. He also made an impact in the passing game, catching 32 of his 35 targers for 192 yards and a touchdown.
The Chargers will likely lean on the rookie on Sunday night, especially after he played 81.0 percent of the snaps in the Chargers' Week 17 loss to Houston.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Hampton now that he's expected to go on Sunday.
Best Omarion Hampton Prop Bet vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Omarion Hampton OVER 11.5 Rush Attempts (-122)
The Patriots allowed just 4.2 yards per carry during the regular season, but I think Los Angeles will look to establish the run in this matchup, especially since they're down some important pieces on the offensive line.
This season, Hampton has 12 or more carries in eight of his nine appearances, and he's coming off a 14-carry game in Week 17 despite rushing for just 29 yards against a tough Houston defense.
Even with Kimani Vidal likely in the mix on Sunday night, Hampton should be the lead back in this offense. Since returning from his ankle fracture, Hampton has played over 54 percent of the snaps in back-to-back games, a sign that he's returning to his usual role in this offense.
Even though the Patriots were solid in terms of yards per carry allowed this season, they did rank 16th in the league in EPA/Rush. I think the Chargers can exploit this run defense a bit on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.