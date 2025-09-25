The Full UNC Hoops Recruiting Board for the 2026 Class
North Carolina is trying to lock up its first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle as some of the top basketball prospects around the country have started to visit Chapel Hill.
Although there are concerns about some of UNC's top targets either committing elsewhere or canceling their visits altogether, there are still excellent prospects that North Carolina is pursuing.
Here are some of the names to watch out for:
Dylan Mingo, PG/SG, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Mingo is the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 point guard in the country according to 247Sports.
He is a 6-5 score-first lead guard who loves to slash down the lane to get to the rim or line. He is also very tough to guard for the average point guard due to his size and speed.
Mingo averaged 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for PSA Cardinals in the EYBL circuit. His older brother, Kayden, was a top-40 recruit in the class of 2025 and is currently a freshman on Penn State’s roster.
Anthony Thompson, SF, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)
Thompson, the 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, is a consensus Top 10 player and the No. 2 small forward in the country as well as the No. 1 player from the state of Ohio. He averaged 19.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3558 circuit and is an excellent three-point shooter.
He took an official visit to UNC on Aug. 22. The other finalists are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Texas.
Miika Muurinen, PF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Muurinen is the No. 15 overall prospect, the No. 3 power forward, and the No. 2 player from Arizona. A classic stretch four, he is a strong perimeter shooter and a skilled finisher at the rim.
Muurinen won the inaugural EuroBasket 2025 Rising Star award after averaging 6.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, highlighted by multiple dunks and blocks while playing for Finland's national team.
His mother, Jenni Laaksonen, played basketball at UNC from 2001 to 2003. Other finalists in the race for Muurinen are Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and NC State.
Deron Rippey Jr., PG, Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rippey is the No. 1 player in the basketball-rich state of New Jersey and is the No. 1 point guard in the country for the class of 2026. He averaged 11.7 points, four assists and 4.4 rebounds per game for New Heights in the Adidas 3558 circuit.
He is an explosive slasher who is good at finishing at the rim and shot 33% from three in the last two AAU seasons. He also has very active hands, as he averaged 2.6 steals per game in the Adidas 3558 circuit.
His father played at ECU. He took an official visit to North Carolina on Aug. 31. Other finalists include Alabama, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas.
Bryson Howard, SF, Heritage High School (Frisco, Texas)
According to 247Sports, Howard is a composite four-star prospect ranked No. 24 nationally, No. 10 among small forwards, and the top player in Texas.
Howard, the son of former Wake Forest and Dallas Mavericks standout Josh Howard, is considered an archetypal two-way wing, excelling on both offense and defense. He is known as a reliable sharpshooter but is also willing to attack the rim when the outside shot isn’t available.
He led Heritage High School to the UIL Class 5A Division I state semifinals last season while averaging 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.
While playing for ProSkills in the EYBL circuit this summer, he averaged 20.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6% from three.
He visited UNC on Sept. 5.
Cole Cloer, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Cloer is rated as the No. 28 overall prospect, No. 13 small forward, and the No. 5 from the state of Florida. While he preps from the Sunshine State, he is originally from Hillsborough, which is about a 25-minute drive from Chapel Hill.
Despite Carolina being in the top five, it's a two-team race between archrival NC State and UConn. However, the Tar Heels have the potential to lure the in-state product to Chapel Hill, but they will have to make a significant push to land the 6-foot-8 forward.
NC State, UConn, Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina remain in his recruitment. He still needs to visit North Carolina (scheduled for October 10-12) and Alabama (scheduled for October 17-19) from his list of finalists.
Maximo Adams, SF, Sierra Canyon (Ca.)
Adams is considered the No. 25 overall prospect, No. 11 small forward and the No. 6 player from California. He has a huge rise due to his performance at Peach Jam, averaging 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from three. He is excellent in catch-and-shoot situations and pull ups. He also has a silky, smooth release and moves well in transition.
The son of former UNLV player Marcus Adams and brother of Marcus Adams Jr., Adams has received more than 15 offers this month from programs including Kentucky, Alabama, UCLA and Purdue. North Carolina’s offer aligns with coach Hubert Davis’ focus on length and versatility in the frontcourt.
Sayon Keita, C, FC Barcelona (Spain/Mali)
Keita is an elite defender with a rare combination of size, length and athleticism that allows him to impact both ends of the floor. He’s highly effective in pick-and-roll situations, often finishing plays with alley-oops set up by well-timed screens. His highlight tape features plenty of explosive finishes and rim protection.
He impressed scouts at both the NBPA Top 100 Camp and NBA Academy Games, averaging 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks per game.
Keita made his professional debut in March 2025 while playing for FC Barcelona B, earning his first minutes with the senior team in an ACB League victory over CB Breogán at Palau Blaugrana. Injuries to Barcelona’s first-team roster opened the door for multiple EuroLeague call-ups during the 2024–25 season.
While Keita’s potential is undeniable, his game remains raw. At just 17 years old, he’s still learning how to fully utilize his 7-foot, 215-pound frame. He’s shown flashes of scoring ability with his back to the basket—most notably a developing right hook—and has intriguing upside as a vertical spacer and shot blocker.
