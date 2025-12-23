Grading North Carolina's Starting Lineup Against Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Saturday, improving their record to 11-1. Similar to most of the Tar Heels' recent games, this contest featured plenty of good and bad from North Carolina's perspective.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels were able to battle back after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half to escape with a much-needed win against the Buckeyes.

With that being said, here is an assessment for each player in North Carolina's starting lineup.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound from Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This statistical output did not seem to be in the range of outcomes, with Wilson struggling in the first half, totaling four points and seven rebounds.

However, the freshman forward took over the game in the second half, recording 16 points and eight rebounds in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Wilson's ability to play within the flow of the game and not force the situation has been incredibly impressive for a player in his first collegiate season.

The former five-star recruit scored at least 20 points for the eighth time this season, which is the most by any freshman in the country.

Grade: A+

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 block

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) boxes out Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brandon Noel (14) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer was a major piece in keeping North Carolina afloat in the first half , recording nine points and six rebounds in that span. Veesaar continued the dominant performance in the second half, altering several shots while scoring in multiple ways.

His ability to consistently produce each and every game is more impressive than his overall stat line in those contests. The Tar Heels will continue to lean on the frontcourt but will not have to as much with the next player back in the fold.

Grade: A+

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Not sure if North Carolina wins this game without Trimble back in the lineup. The senior guard made his return after missing the last nine games due to a fractured forearm.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard was electric from the first minute of the game, hitting timely threes, specifically in the opening minutes of the second half. Trimble's ability to attack in transition opened up the entire offense, which led to a handful of easy baskets for the two aforementioned players.

Grade: A+

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac played only 14 minutes and was a complete non-factor in the game. The overseas transfer played in spurts and barely featured in the second half.

Grade: D-

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 0 points, 3 assists, and 1 steal

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the sixth time this season, the junior guard scored four or less points. On Saturday, he failed to record one made shot, and foul trouble, once again, prevented Evans from establishing any rhythm in the contest.

Evans played a season-low 16 minutes and was quickly phased out of the gameplan.

Grade: F

