Grading UNC’s Disappointing Performance in Loss to Clemson
North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC) lost its second straight game after being routed by Clemson (2-3, 1-2) 38-10 in another embarrassing showing for the Tar Heels.
Here is the report card of yesterday's game.
Offense: F
After four games, North Carolina finally surpassed 200 passing yards, with Max Johnson completing 26 of 42 passes (61.9%) for 210 yards.
Yup, that's it for the positive news.
He managed just 5.5 yards per attempt and threw only eight passes that traveled at least 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. That limited approach stemmed from relentless pressure—he was sacked once and hit six times—which forced him to rely heavily on quick throws to avoid the Clemson rush.
Before facing Clemson, North Carolina had converted just two of its 11 third-down opportunities, with one coming as a result of a penalty. I asked head coach Bill Belichick about the offense’s ongoing struggles in this area—UNC was ranked 107th nationally in third-down efficiency entering the game—and what adjustments might help. Here’s what he had to say:
- “Well, it's several third and longs at the first half,” Belichick said in his postgame presser. “I don't know the last three or four. I think we're third and 10 pluses. So part of the problem on third down is first and second down. You know, you get in third and long and extra long, it's just hard to convert. So combination of playing better on third down, but also staying out of the third and 10 pluses. We're just too hard to convert. Nobody has good stats converting those.”
At the time, Belichick probably didn’t realize that seven of North Carolina’s third-down tries came with nine yards or less to go, but the Tar Heels converted just two, resulting in a 28.5 percent success rate. On third-and-short plays, UNC came up empty, failing on all four attempts.
UNC faced an average third-down distance of 7.6 yards, while Clemson averaged 9.1. The Tar Heels completed just two of nine third-down pass attempts for 10 yards and a first down. By comparison, the Tigers converted four of six third-down passes for 42 yards and a first down.
Defense: F
The Tigers managed just 89 yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per attempt. However, that number was inconsequential, as they found all the success they needed through the air.
Clemson’s passing attack was dominant, completing 30 of 39 throws (76.9%) for 399 yards and five touchdowns—well above its previous four-game averages of 249.0 yards and 1.5 passing scores per contest. Cade Klubnik was especially efficient, connecting on 22 of 24 attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Remarkably, Klubnik had entered the game with just six passing touchdowns through the season’s first four weeks.
All of Klubnik’s statistics were recorded in the first half. However, it was Antonio Williams—not Klubnik—who threw the first touchdown pass, connecting with T.J. Moore for a 75-yard score on a double pass trick play on the game's opening snap. That play set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
In the first quarter alone, Clemson had 233 yards and four touchdown passes. On 16 plays, Clemson averaged 15.8 yards per play.
Including its game against Clemson, UNC has allowed its Power Four opponents to complete 76% of their passes for 906 yards (302 yards per game) with seven touchdowns and an interception.
Special Teams: D+
Rece Verhoff converted one of his two field goal attempts, making a 35-yarder in the first quarter before missing a 50-yard try in the third. On his miss, the kick started wide but curved back in, ultimately hitting the upright.
