Hubert Davis Wants Henri Veesaar to Improve in One Key Area

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the most compelling stories of the 2025 college basketball season. The program completely overhauled the roster, with seven departures in the transfer portal.

However, head coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff identified several players who could make an immediate impact for the Tar Heels. Those additions proved to be worthwhile, as North Carolina is the No. 12 team in the country, with wins over Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown.

One of those players acquired through the transfer portal was former Arizona center Henri Veesaar, who has formed an elite frontcourt tandem with Caleb Wilson.

Veesaar has been instrumental in North Carolina's climb through the ranks, and is a major reason for the team's early-season success.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, the 55-year-old head coach explained what area the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center needs to improve in with conference play here.

Davis' Thoughts

"Well, I think that’s something a growth that has been for Henri [Veesaar] is just his awareness of being in the right positions and putting him in a situation where he can block shots and alter shots and use his length to help us defensively — and I believe his length and Caleb [Wilson's] length and Jaren [Stevenson] and our length has really helped our defense — but also the importance for him to be on the floor and not be on the bench," Davis said about Veesaar's recent struggles with foul trouble."

"And so, he’s done a nice job of getting after it defensively and really protecting the basket for us, but he’s also done a really good job of staying out of foul trouble and allowing himself to stay on the floor as much as he has," Davis concluded.

Veesaar has dealt with foul troubles throughout the season, committing at least three fouls in six games, including four in two outings. The Tar Heels cannot afford to have Veesaar missing extended minutes because of foul trouble.

A prime example of this was last weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Veesaar picked up his third foul midway through the second half, forcing the Arizona transfer to sit for several minutes. During that stretch, Ohio State overcame an 11-point deficit, eventually take a three-point lead with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Veesaar did not sit the entirety of that run, but the Buckeyes had stolen all momentum by the time the veteran big man re-entered the contest. North Carolina would escape with a 71-70 win, but that was proof to how important Veesaar is to the Tar Heels' operation.

