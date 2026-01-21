UNC Has 2 Winning Strategies Heading into Notre Dame Battle

North Carolina is back in the Dean E. Smith Center tonight, where they will take on Notre Dame. The Tar Heels have lost three of the last four games, including two in a row. UNC has to get back on track to avoid this season spiraling out of control. This is already a must-win game for them.

The Tar Heels are currently sitting in the bottom half of the conference, with a 2-3 record. UNC needs a bounce-back win at home against the Fighting Irish, or else this season could get scary in Chapel Hill.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Here are two winning strategies for UNC to beat Notre Dame.

Limit perimeter shots

The Tar Heels have allowed their opponent to shoot over 50% from beyond the arc in the past two games. The Fighting Irish have some sharpshooters on their squad, and they like to get up 3-pointers. Four players on the team shoot over 35%, and as a team, they average almost 24 3-pointers a game.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 3-point line has been a thorn in the side of the Tar Heels lately. The defense from UNC has been suspect, to say the least, since conference play started, but behind the arc has been atrocious. The Tar Heels must limit 3-pointers against the Fighting Irish, or they may see a third loss in a row.

Keep Caleb Wilson involved

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This somehow has to be a strategy for the Tar Heels because they refuse to do it, but keep your star player involved. Ever since conference play started, head coach Hubert Davis has not had Caleb Wilson involved in the game plan for the majority of second halves. In the loss to California, Wilson did not take a field goal in the last 10 minutes of the half. The Tar Heels ended up losing the game by six points.

Wilson is averaging just under 20 points per game, and for some reason, he cannot get any shots in 10 minutes of action. Imagine if the star player was actually used in the crunch time, he would be averaging 25 points a night.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Something has to change in the offense for UNC, especially in the last five minutes, where they seem to struggle the most. Plays, motion, action, something has to be drawn up for Wilson.

If UNC guards the perimeter better and continues to feed their star player, the Tar Heels can walk away with a much-needed win versus the Fighting Irish.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

To receive more coverage on North Carolina, click HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !