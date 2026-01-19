Why Tar Heels Dealing With Backcourt Issue

North Carolina is currently sitting at a 2-3 record in the ACC. The Tar Heels have allowed 90 points over their last four games. It has not been a great start in conference play for UNC.

The fan base was clamoring for some change, and the team had the same thought. There was a starting lineup change at the guard position this past weekend against California.

Here is who will take UNC’s lead guard spot.

Kyan Evans is out

Kyan Evans has started every game for the Tar Heels up until this past game against Cal. Unfortunately for him, he could never find his footing and has struggled significantly in the past four games. Evans shot 3-13 in the four-game stretch, and head coach Hubert Davis had enough.

Derek Dixon is here

Davis decided to roll with freshman Derek Dixon in the starting five, replacing Evans. Although it was in a loss, Dixon had the best game of his young collegiate career. This has to give him and the coaching staff confidence.

Dixon’s final stat line against Cal was 14 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. The freshman shot well from the field as well, as he went 5-11 from the floor and 4-8 from the three-point line.

Dixon proved, at least on that night, that Davis made the right decision to put him in the starting lineup. Will Dixon remain in the starting lineup brings another question. Along with that change, will there be another one incoming?

Could Seth Trimble be next?

Seth Trimble has spent all four years of his college career at UNC and has started every game he has played in this season. He is a fan favorite, so this may be a tough topic for some, but should he be removed from the starting five as well? His defense and shot selection have been rather questionable since he returned from injury back in late December.

Jonathan Powell saw an increase in minutes when Trimble was out injured. So, Davis has shown before that he is comfortable with Powell getting significant minutes, although that has changed since conference play started.

Jaydon Young has just started to crack the rotation rather consistently. He had his breakout game against Wake Forest and could be the guard who decides to step up.

Davis has not demonstrated confidence in any consistent guard lineup. Evans was the most consistent guard in the rotation, and he just got replaced. So who knows who Davis believes in at this point?

It would be hard not to start Dixon again after the game he had in his first start. UNC has to change something up and give some light to this team. Dixon might be the answer at the guard spot for the rest of the season.

