Good News for UNC, Bad News for Virginia in Injury Report
The ACC has released its weekly injury reports, giving us a clearer idea of who will and will not play in Saturday's game against Virginia at noon.
Ranked No. 16 in the country, Virginia will be the first—and potentially only—Top 25 team to play in Kenan Stadium this season when they take on North Carolina (2-4) in the 130th meeting between the two schools in the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”
The Tar Heels have won three of the last four games between the two programs, including last season's matchup, which ended in a 41-14 rout by Carolina.
North Carolina
Out
- DB #1 Thaddeus Dixon
- LB #28 Chinedu Onyeagoro
- LB #33 Tyler Houser
- OL #51 Peter Pesansky
- DL #84 Laderion Williams
- DL #86 Kamarion Thomas
- TE #87 Cort Halsey
- TE #88 Deems May
There are no surprises here. Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon has been out since North Carolina’s bye week at the beginning of the month, after leaving the Clemson game early due to injury. He was expected to miss significant time. This has been positive for the Tar Heels, who have not had to make any lineup changes due to injuries.
Questionable
- LB #44 Jake Bauer
- OL #53 Christo Kelly
- K #97 Guytano Bartolomeo
The only other notable player on the injury list is Christo Kelly, who was ruled questionable. Kelly was expected to be the starting center after serving in that role during fall camp, and he was nominated by the coaching staff for the preseason All-ACC team ballot despite being a newcomer from Holy Cross. However, he has seen limited playing time this season due to injuries.
Virginia
Out
- CB #1 Dre Walker
- WR #2 Andre Greene Jr.
- CB #3 Kevon Gray
- WR #6 Cam Ross
- DB #7 Ja'Maric Morris
- CB #9 Jam Jackson
- TE #9 Dakota Twitty
- QB #19 Grady Brosterhous
- RB #20 Xavier Brown
- WR #23 Triston Ward
- RB #29 Davis Lane Jr.
- S #38 Armstrong Jones
- OL #54 Makilan Thomas
- DL #56 Tyler Simmons
- OL #71 Monroe Mills
- OL #78 Kevin Wigenton II
- WR #80 Trevor Ladd
Virginia will be without two of its top offensive contributors for Saturday's game, as star wide receiver Cam Ross and Xavier Brown, the Cavaliers' No. 2 running back, have both been ruled out.
Ross does it all for the Cavaliers, contributing as both a receiver and return specialist. Ross has 28 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and five kick returns for 207 yards (41.4 yards per return), including a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Probable
- OL #52 McKale Boley
- TE #89 John Rogers
Left tackle McKale Boley is probable for the game. Boley, a three-year starter, has played 1,867 snaps in his career. He is the second-highest graded offensive lineman behind Wilson, with a 73.9 offensive grade.
