Hostile Raleigh, Surging Wolfpack on Tap for UNC Tuesday

The UNC at NC State basketball matchup is one of the most heated rivalries in college sports, part of the intense triangle rivalries in North Carolina involving UNC, NC State, and Duke. Tonight, the Tar Heels travel to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack inside the sold-out Lenovo Center with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Storied Triangle Rivalry: UNC Holds Historic Edge Over NC State

This rivalry dates back decades, with the Tar Heels holding a commanding all-time series lead of 168-81 (as of early 2026). This includes a strong road record for UNC at NC State: 70-48 overall and 20-6 at the Lenovo Center, factoring in regular season games.

The Tar Heels have dominated recent meetings, winning 8 of the last 10, including a lopsided 97-73 victory in Chapel Hill on February 19, 2025. NC State’s last strong stretch against UNC came earlier in the rivalry’s history, but the Wolfpack has struggled to break through consistently in the Hubert Davis era.

Injury Updates: How UNC Copes Without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar

Caleb Wilson is the ultimate hype man. pic.twitter.com/QPlYa1yRZI — Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) February 14, 2026

Ranked No. 16 nationally, the Tar Heels are dealing with key injuries. Freshman standout Caleb Wilson is sidelined, and center Henri Veesaar (averaging 16.4 points and 9 rebounds) missed the recent win over Pitt due to injury–his status for this game remains questionable.

In their last outing, UNC handled Pitt 79-65 at home, with strong performances from Jarin Stevenson (19 points), Seth Trimble (19 points), and Zayden High (career-high 15 points in his first start). Despite the absences, UNC has shown resilience and remains a contender for a high NCAA Tournament seed.

Only Regular-Season Clash: Why This One Meeting Carries Extra Weight

Will Wade gives his thoughts on UNC...



"They're massive on the front line, which has been a major issue for us." pic.twitter.com/LI1Pej9X3E — Pack Pride (@PackPride) February 16, 2026

Under first-year head coach Will Wade, the Wolfpack has been a surprise in the ACC, sitting 5th in the ACC and projected as a No. 7 seed in the March Madness bracketology. They feature a solid transfer-heavy roster, including forward Ven-Allen Lubin (who transferred from UNC and is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds). NC State is coming off a tough 77-76 loss to Miami, where they led late but faltered in the final minutes. The Lenovo Center will be rocking for this sold-out rivalry clash, marking Wade’s first home game against UNC.

This is the only regular-season meeting between the teams in 2025-26, adding extra intensity–no return trip to Chapel Hill this year, which is unusual (the first time since 1919 without a home game for UNC in the series).

What to Expect: Physical Battle, 3-Point Shooting, and Bragging Rights

Injury Impact on UNC: How the Tar Heels adapt without Wilson and potentially Veesaar. Their frontcourt depth (Stevenson, High) stepped up last game, but NC State’s physicality could test them.

NC State’s Momentum: Will Wade’s squad has been competitive against top teams. Lubin’s revenge narrative against his former school adds intrigue.

Postseason Implications: Both teams are squarely in the NCAA Tournament conversation. A win for either could boost seeding and momentum heading into the final stretch of ACC play.

