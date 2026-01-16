Here's How UNC Bounces Back From Stunning Loss

Stanford has beaten North Carolina two seasons in a row now. Fans are upset. Players are upset. So what is next for UNC? That is the question the fan base wants answered, but many may be disappointed by the truth.

The Tar Heels will enter their next game with a .500 record in ACC play. Given the trajectory of their season over the past week, it is safe to say changes must be made. Can head coach Hubert Davis get his team ready?

Here is how UNC can bounce back after a stunning loss.

Defensive Adjustments

UNC has been bad on defense in conference play — and that is putting it lightly. It does not help that Davis said UNC has multiple problems after the loss to the Cardinal.

“I don’t think you can point to one specific thing,” Davis said. “I think not getting picked up in transition, short closeouts, no pressure on the ball, late rotations, kickouts from offensive rebounds — just coming from a number of different directions.”

Davis knows the problems, but will they be fixed in a few days?

Let’s start with issues that can be addressed in a short time span. Some of these problems come down to pure effort and intensity, especially from the guards.

Those players have to show more pride and a greater commitment to defense. It really is that simple. Davis can do a better job pushing players to that point and emphasizing it in practice. At the end of the day, however, it is up to the players to want it more than their opponent.

The defensive scheme also must change, and that responsibility falls on Davis. Switching every screen regardless of its effectiveness and hoping guards can hold up against opposing bigs will not work. Guards must do a better job fighting over screens, while the bigs have to close out and recover quickly to help them.

Defensive adjustments must occur for the Tar Heels , particularly in pick-and-roll coverage and transition defense. If neither of those improves, UNC may leave Berkeley with a losing conference record.

Offensive must run through star frontcourt

Offensively, UNC must run through its frontcourt. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are both dominant in different ways in the paint. The pick-and-pop game with Veesaar, along with his post skills, has helped him average 17 points per game this season. He is receiving a solid number of touches, but if the guards continue to provide little offense, Veesaar may need even more opportunities.

Wilson is not being utilized as effectively as Veesaar. Most of Wilson’s production comes from his freakish athleticism. He can do jaw-dropping things offensively, but that should not be necessary for a star player to get his touches.

There is no offense being run through Wilson. His scoring comes primarily from fast-break opportunities or isolation plays. The offensive game plan must change — and it must change quickly. It should not be difficult to get Wilson touches on the block or use pin-down screens to get him downhill and attacking. That adjustment could do wonders for the Tar Heels.

