How Henri Veesaar’s Return Makes Life Easier for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels got a big boost back in their lineup this weekend, as Henri Veesaar made his return from injury after missing the team’s last two games.

Veesaar was dealing with a lower body injury, and had been out for the team’s past two games against Pitt and NC State. The Tar Heels handled Pitt without Veesaar, but were destroyed by NC State.

UNC has also been without Caleb Wilson, who fractured his hand during UNC’s loss to Miami on Feb. 10. Nonetheless, Veesaar’s return makes things a little bit easier until Wilson can get back on the court due to his presence on both ends of the floor as a two-way big.

On the season, Veesaar is averaging over 16 points per game to go along with 9 rebounds per contest, while shooting exceptionally efficiently from both the field, and from three-point range. Veesaar has boosted his draft stock immensely this season in his first with the Tar Heels, popping up on several mock draft boards as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts to a play past Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

His return will certainly help keep the Tar Heels afloat over the final handful of games in the regular season. The hope is, by the time Selection Sunday rolls around, that UNC can be back at full strength.

Veesaar reacts to first game back from injury

In his return, Veesaar was effective in UNC’s 77-64 win over Syracuse. The Tar Heels’ big man scored 19 points on 9-13 shooting, with 3 rebounds and 3 blocks to go along with it. After the game, he talked about how it felt to get back on the court with his team after sitting out the previous two matchups.

“I feel like, after the first 10 minutes, I kind of got back into the rhythm,” Veesaar said. “I just got used to playing.”

Davis’ thoughts

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Head coach Hubert Davis also spoke about the impact of having Veesaar back out on the floor against Syracuse.

“It’s easier because he’s a guy who can consistently score in the paint,” Davis said. “He can shoot from three, he can pass, and there’s a lot of attention on him. When he’s in the game, defenses are geared to either stop him or make it difficult for him. From a defensive standpoint, not even necessarily blocking shots, but just his size and being able to alter shots, it’s huge. He kept saying he felt good, so it was nice to have him back in the lineup.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW