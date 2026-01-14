Tar Heels Lose Defensive Back to NC State

A former UNC defensive back has signed on with an in-state rival, as Ty White has just committed to NC State.

White entered his name in the portal earlier this month after spending two seasons with the Tar Heels. White accumulated 6 total tackles, with no other notable stats in just 12 appearances for the Tar Heels. Now, he’ll join not only an ACC rival of North Carolina , but an in-state one in the form of NC State.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shakes Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott hand after the Tar Heels lose to Virginia in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Georgia product

White is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back from Buford, Georgia. He was a former four-star recruit out of high school, ranked as the 86th best player in the country, while also being ranked as the 7th-best defensive back, and 12th-best overall player in the state of Georgia. As a senior, he posted 36 tackles, three for a loss of yards, with one interception and one pass break-up. White also saw some playing time on offense, catching 23 passes for 302 yards and 5 touchdowns.

White marked several UNC players from the 2025 edition of the team to jump ship from Bill Belichick’s program, and hit the transfer portal this offseason. Roughly 30 players from last season’s team have decided to enter the portal, including many key pieces on defense such as CJ Mims, Mikai Gbayor, Tyler Thompson, Kamarion Thomas, Khmori House, and Malcolm Ziglar, among others that have since departed.

Three quarterbacks gone, too

Additionally, the Tar Heels suffered the loss of three quarterbacks — including starter Gio Lopez — and many other playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Making Belichick and his staff face a massive overhaul on both sides of the roster after his first season at the helm.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the flip side, the Tar Heels have brought in many impactful transfers despite their losses. Some of their key defensive acquisitions include Richmond standouts Donovan Hoilette, and Peyton Seelmann, Syracuse transfer Derek MacDonald, Michigan State transfer Ade Willie, and Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey.

It was a disappointing season for UNC in its first season with Belichick at the helm. The former Super Bowl-winning head coach was only able to muster a measly 4-8 record in his first season manning the Tar Heels. They’ll look to turn that around in 2026 with a strong offseason full of high-impact transfers. With the portal window nearing a close, UNC is just about done rounding out its roster for what they hope will be a turnaround campaign in 2026.

