Overlooked Tar Heel Fighting to Crash 2026 Draft Party

Marcus Allen wasn’t the five-star phenom recruiters fought over– he was the overlooked four-star kid from Georgia who quietly bet on himself, and now he’s knocking on the door of the NFL as one of the draft’s most compelling late-round sleepers.

The Road Less Traveled: Marcus Allen's Unlikely Path to the Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, one of the more intriguing under-the-radar prospects from the ACC is North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Marcus Allen. The senior defensive back has steadily developed during his time in Chapel Hill, and with a strong final collegiate season behind him, he’s positioning himself as a potential mid-round selection in the upcoming draft.

"Yeah, I'm approaching it 100%. I'm just trying to work on my craft and perfect the little things that kind of held me back last year. Just get better at the things that I know I need to work on. Ultimately, just go out there and make plays because I know what I can do, so I just need to go out there and put it on the field,” said Allen before entering his final season at UNC.

A Quiet Arrival in Chapel Hill

A native of Marietta, Georgia, Allen was a four-star recruit out of Walton High School, ranked as one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 class. He chose UNC over the likes of Auburn, Miami, and Michigan just to name a few of the powerhouses in college football. By his sophomore year, he was a full-time starter, and he has remained a fixture in the Tar Heels’ secondary ever since.

Coming in at 6’2” and 190 pounds, Allen brings ideal size and length for the position–traits that NFL scouts value in boundary corners who can match up against bigger wide receivers.

A Senior Year That Finally Turned Heads

He started all 12 games in his senior season (2025), finishing with 35 tackles, leading the team with eight pass breakups, and adding two tackles for loss. Highlights from his campaign include strong performances against conference foes and a career-high eight tackles in the Holiday Bowl back in 2022 against Oregon.

Over his career, Allen has demonstrated consistency as a man-coverage specialist, with fluid footwork and good instincts in 50/50 situations. While he has occasionally been flagged for penalties or beaten on deeper routes, his overall tape shows a player who excels in press-man techniques and has the tools to thrive in zone-heavy schemes like Cover 3.

Some evaluators project Allen as a Day 3 pick, particularly if he tests well athletically at the NFL Scouting Combine or his pro day. His frame and coverage upside make him a fit for teams running zone defenses or those needing developmental corner depth. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs could add Allen on the depth chart for the cornerbacks, who will definitely be intrigued once the draft is here.

While UNC has produced recent high-profile NFL talent (like first-rounders Omarion Hampton in 2025 and Drake Maye in 2024), Allen represents the next wave of Tar Heels defenders looking to make the leap. He may not carry the same hype as some elite corner prospects, but his size, experience as a multi-year starter, and recent accolades position him well for the 2026 draft.

