UNC Pushes Hard for Homegrown 2027 Star

As the University of North Carolina men’s basketball program continues to build under head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels have set their sights on one of the brightest talents in the Class of 2027: King Gibson.

From Montverde to SPIRE: Gibson's Rapid Rise

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard from Burlington, North Carolina has quickly emerged as a top national recruit. Currently playing at SPIRE Academy in Ohio, after transferring from the renowned Monteverde Academy in Florida, Gibson has drawn attention from programs across the country with his athleticism, scoring ability, and versatility on both ends of the floor. Michigan being one of those teams after Gibson but also the likes of crosstown rivals, in Duke and NC State.

King Gibson models his game after some of the best to EVER do it (Shai and Kobe).



The top ranked CG in the class of 2027 is going to be a PROBLEM 😳 pic.twitter.com/Md4KAd3oBD — SPIRE Basketball (@SPIREHoops) January 16, 2026

Hailing from the Greensboro area, Gibson grew up in Tar Heel territory, making UNC’s interest particularly meaningful. Gibson received the offer on June 24, 2025, from the Tar Heels, a move that came shortly after the contact period opened and as he began turning heads on the national prep and AAU circuits.

Explosive Combo Guard with Blue-Blood Appeal

He plays with the kind of explosiveness and skill set that modern college basketball programs crave. A true combo guard, he can initiate offense as a point guard or score off the ball as a shooting guard. His athleticism shines in transition, where he finishes above the rim and pushes the pace effectively. Defensively, he’s shown the ability to guard multiple positions and disrupt passing lanes.

This is what I love about King Gibson, an active & willing on-ball defender. He not only locks down one ball handler, but hawks a second one after the switch. He stays low in a stance as he slides, and he is constantly moving those feet. @TarHeel_247 pic.twitter.com/S3n377B0z9 — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) January 21, 2026

Recruiting services have taken notice. He’s ranked among the top-10 overall prospects in the 2027 class by multiple outlets, and 247Sports has tabbed him as the No.1 combo guard in his class and player in the state of Ohio.

The recruitment of King Gibson has developed into one of the most intriguing storylines in North Carolina high school basketball. As a native son, Gibson has long been on UNC’s radar, but NC State’s strong push – including an unofficial visit in late June 2025 that he described as “great” – has created a genuine in-state tug-of-war.

“Being a North Carolina kid, you always hear about UNC and coach Hubert Davis. So just getting that offer, that meant a lot to me and my family. My dad is a UNC fan. I love the offer. The offer was great. And coach Hubert Davis is a great person and has a great personality too. So talking to him, it was a great experience,” said Gibson on being recruited in-state.

Why Landing Gibson Would be Huge for UNC

Both programs are selling their visions for his future: UNC emphasizes its storied tradition, recent success under Hubert Davis, and the chance to become the next big name in Chapel Hill. NC State counters with its up-tempo style, developing guards, and the opportunity to stay close to home while starring in Raleigh.

If King Gibson chooses Chapel Hill, he would give the Tar Heels a dynamic perimeter player with immediate upside. His size, athleticism, and ability to score at all three levels would complement UNC’s guard-heavy style. Notably, landing a top 10 talent from North Carolina would represent a major recruiting win for Davis in a state rich with talent.

The Tar Heels are in the mix for one of the most exciting guards in the country. Whether King Gibson ultimately bleeds Carolina blue remains to be seen, but his recruitment is already shaping up as one of the most compelling stories in UNC basketball’s future.

