North Carolina's Seeding Projection in March Madness

It was a short-lived experience for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC tournament, as they fell to the Clemson Tigers 80-79 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. The Tar Heels playing this far in the bracket would indicate that they won a couple of games, but that was not the case.

As a top-four seed in the conference tournament , North Carolina earned a double bye, and the quarterfinals matchup was the first time we saw the Tar Heels featured in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Obviously, North Carolina dropping its first game in the tournament is disappointing, considering that they just came off an embarrassing loss against the Duke Blue Devils last weekend. Due to this result, the Tar Heels' seeding in the NCAA tournament could take a hit. Here is a projection for where North Carolina will be seeded in the upcoming tournament.

Missed Opportunity for the Tar Heels

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before we break down North Carolina's potential positioning, which will be revealed on Sunday, it is important to note how much of a missed opportunity this was for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina would have been slated to face Duke for a third time this season, which would have been a daunting task to reach the conference tournament championship. However, Duke is short-handed, with Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba both out, and their absences were apparent on Thursday night against Florida State.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke faced an eight-point deficit halfway through the second half against the Seminoles, who have been one of the worst teams in the conference this season, evident of their seeding in the tournament. The Blue Devils were able to escape with a 80-79 win, but they are clearly vulnerable with the lack of depth due to the aforementioned injuries.

Obviously, we will never know if the Tar Heels would have been able to exploit Duke's current situation, but it would have been a massive opportunity to do so.

Predicting North Carolina's Seeding in the NCAA Tournament

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday night, the Tar Heels were viewed as a six-seed, and would have likely cemented that positioning with a win over Clemson. North Carolina would not have been penalized for losing to Duke, as the Blue Devils are the No. 1 team in the country.