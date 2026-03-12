NCAA Tournament Could Totally Alter Tar Heels' Draft Stock

It is premature to fully dive into the 2026 NBA Draft, as the buzz around the NCAA tournament is at its apex, with Selection Sunday this weekend.

Nevertheless, ESPN's Jeremy Woo released a mock draft on Tuesday, which featured Caleb Wilson going No. 4 to the Brooklyn Nets and Henri Veesaar landing with the Chicago Bulls at No. 36. Here are reactions and breakdowns of each player's situation heading into March Madness .

Wilson's Draft Stock

The freshman forward suffering a season-ending broken thumb is unfortunate on several levels. For one, it presumably ends his collegiate career, and Wilson will miss the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Secondly, it prevents the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward from improving his draft stock.

If Wilson had never suffered a fractured left hand, followed by a broken right thumb, there is a legitimate chance he would have been considered as a top-three pick in the draft. However, as he has missed extensive time, the top prospects in this upcoming draft class have continued to strengthen their positioning atop the board.

March Madness is Monumental for Veesaar's Draft Stock

At the moment, the Arizona transfer is being assessed as a second-round value in the upcoming draft. While Wilson is a foregone conclusion to declare for the draft, Veesaar's status for next season in Chapel Hill is still up in the air.

“I’ll make the decision after the season ends. I haven’t thought about it yet,” Veesaar said earlier this month. “I’ll see where I stand at the end of the season and what my performances have been like. Right now, I’m 100 percent focused on finishing the season in the best possible way."

“I’ll listen to the feedback I get from NBA teams," Veesaar continued. "Hopefully I’ll stay healthy until the end of the season. Then I’ll see where I might land in the draft - whether it’s in the first or second round and with which team.”

Veesaar acknowledges that his performance in the NCAA tournament could swing the pendulum, in terms of his draft stock. With a strong outing, the junior center could climb into the first round. With a lackluster tournament, Veesaar could slip further down the board.

“March Madness could have quite a big impact on my decision,” Veesaar explained. “There are a lot of scouts at every game, and in those matches they see how well players can perform under pressure. If the team goes further, you obviously rise in NBA mock drafts. And if the team loses right away, you might drop a bit.”

Because this draft class is one of the best and deepest in recent memory, it may be in Veesaar's best interest to return to North Carolina next season and enter the 2027 NBA Draft.