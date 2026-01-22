Social Media Reacts to UNC's Bounce Back Win vs Notre Dame

North Carolina gets a much-needed bounce-back win versus Notre Dame. UNC took over the second half and cruised to a 91-69 victory.

This win puts UNC back up to .500 in conference play and potentially saved its season. The Tar Heels were playing with a different type of swagger tonight in Chapel Hill.

WOW. ANOTHER brand new starting 5 for UNC vs. Notre Dame:



Derek Dixon

JAYDON YOUNG

Seth Trimble

Caleb Wilson

Henri Veesaar#UNCvsND — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) January 21, 2026

Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels’ dominant performance.

Both teams catch fire from 3

It’s interesting to wonder how many games UNC could’ve won if they could hit free throws at a consistent rate. — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) January 22, 2026

The Tar Heels found their groove from the outside back in Chapel Hill. UNC caught fire to start the game, as it started 5-10 from the 3-point line. The ball movement was also a sight to see, which has been a struggle for the Tar Heels as of late. The first six threes were all made from six different Tar Heels.

Some things do not change, and that prevailed in the first half. Although UNC was shooting the ball well from deep, it was also letting up threes on the other end. The Fighting Irish went 6-12 from the 3-point line, which was keeping them in the game. Each team traded 3-pointers to close out the half.

This has probably been Caleb Wilson's best game playing from the post this season. Scoring per usual, but his passing out of double-teams has been phenomenal. — Trevor William Marks (@twmarks_) January 22, 2026

Every time UNC started to gain some momentum, the Fighting Irish would rain a three and remind the Tar Heels that they can shoot as well. After a back-and-forth first half, UNC led 42-33 at the break.

Caleb Wilson masterclass

Notre Dame isn’t good, but at least the intensity on defense for #UNC has been more consistent thus far. Good to see the ball movement on the perimeter at the other end, too. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) January 22, 2026

Caleb Wilson may have just played his most complete game this season. The UNC star was used exactly how he should have been used all season. Wilson was getting trapped on almost every touch, and he made the Fighting Irish pay for it. He took his time, stayed composed and made the right pass every time.

Wilson attacked the glass, snagged the rebound and then he was gone. He got multiple coast-to-coast baskets, and it made his life a whole lot easier tonight. Henri Veesaar and Wilson also played the two-man game, which was a sight to see. The two best players on the team were going to work, and head coach Hubert Davis may have found something with the double big man pick-and-roll.

Notre Dame finished the first half shooting 6-12 from 3. Here's a quick summary of those makes:



* ghost screen, botched switch between Dixon/Wilson

* contested pull-up 3 over High

* Powell ball-watches, doesn't react fast enough to assignment creeping up sideline for C&S 3

*… — Trevor William Marks (@twmarks_) January 22, 2026

Wilson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. His performance was even better than what the stat sheet showed. He had five assists but had about five hockey assists.

Defense stands tall for UNC

I know with the transfer portal nowadays nothing is a sure thing, but in a couple of years, a junior Derek Dixon is gonna be soooooo good for UNC. Guy is a bonafide shooter. — Andrew Forrest (@Andrew_Forrest1) January 22, 2026

Defense has been the Achilles heel for UNC this season, but tonight, it rewrote the script. It did not start well, but the second half was a totally different team. The Tar Heels locked in on the defensive side, which is the first time they played like that since ACC play started.

UNC’s stifling defense held the Fighting Irish to 35% from three after a red-hot first half. This was a great sign for the Tar Heels and hopefully they turned the page in their season tonight. If UNC can play defense like that for the rest of the season, then they could be back in title contention.

Kyan, Luka, and Jaydon have all hit a 3 in the first nine minutes of the game pic.twitter.com/2W8GR5v95m — Armandoavenue (@Armandoavenu3) January 22, 2026

