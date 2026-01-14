Why Hubert Davis Prioritizing Defensive Turnaround

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an 87-84 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. The victory marked the program's 500th win at the historical venue.

While picking up the win is the most important statistic at the end of the day, the way in which that game unfolded was frustrating on multiple fronts. One aspect that allowed the Deamon Deacons to nearly pulling off the improbable comeback was the Tar Heels' undisciplined defense.

During his appearance on the weekly Monday radio show, head coach Hubert Davis elaborated on what transpired on Saturday night.

Davis' Thoughts

“For us to be a good team, we have to buy in and be a consistent, great defensive team and rebounding team that we’ve been for the most part of the year,” Davis said. “But the last two games, that’s not going to get it done against Stanford and [California]. That’s not going to get it done for the remainder of the ACC schedule.”

The 55-year-old coach was asked if there was one specific exposure in the defense that played an overwhelming role in North Carolina's near collapse. Davis believes there are a multitude of factors that have caused North Carolina to struggle in putting teams away.

“It’s not just one area defensively that we at times struggled with against Wake Forest; it’s a number of areas,” Davis said. “Our transition defense, when we switch defensively the communication, being on the same page, boxing out, putting guys at the free throw line, defending without fouling. It’s a number of different things.”

In the last two games - against SMU and Wake Forest - the Tar Heels went up against two elite guards in Boopie Miller and Juke Harris. Miller totaled 27 points while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. On Saturday, Harris recorded 28 points while shooting 10-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-12 from three-point range. Davis gave both players credit while stating how North Carolina's defense failed to apply pressure on either guard.

“They’re really good players. They just are,” Davis said. “But I also believe that our defense allowed them to be in a nice rhythm.”

Davis was frank in providing his assessment of the Tar Heels' current performance on the defensive end of the court.

“We have to clean up and get better and get back to the team defensively that we were for most of the season,” Davis said.

