Why 5-Star Prospect Delaying Announcement Helps UNC

5-star point guard Dylan Mingo was set to announce one of the biggest decisions of his life Thursday, Jan. 22. Mingo would announce where he would play college basketball and put to rest this recruiting saga.

That decision is currently off the board, as over the weekend Mingo announced he was delaying his announcement. Now, teams are back to playing the waiting game and on the edge of their seats to see if they snagged the 5-star guard. It is still expected that Mingo will announce his decision before the end of the month.

Here is why Dylan Mingo delaying his announcement helps UNC.

Projected to go to Baylor

Mingo is a 6-foot-5 guard out of New York . He is currently ranked as the best prospect out of New York and the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2026. Mingo is down to his final four teams: Penn State, Washington, Baylor and North Carolina. According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projection, they have him going to Baylor. The Tar Heels are not out of the race, and Mingo pushing back his decision could help UNC.

The Tar Heels are at their lowest point they have been all season long. They are 2-3 in ACC play and have lost three of their last four games. As it currently stands, UNC does not look like the most intriguing option.

UNC must turn it around to steal Mingo

With Mingo delaying his decision at least a week, that gives time for two games to happen for UNC. Those two games include Notre Dame tonight and No. 14 Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 24. If the Tar Heels take care of business, they will be 16-4 overall with four ranked wins. That is a pretty good resume to fall back on for a recruit.

On the other hand, the Baylor Bears have started Big 12 play 1-5, which is the program’s worst start in conference play in more than a decade. If UNC can get its head on straight, then the combination of the Tar Heels finding their stride and the Bears spiraling out of control could result in Mingo going to Chapel Hill.

UNC assistant coaches were in attendance to watch Mingo at the Hoophall Classic this past weekend.

Who knows why Mingo delayed his decision, but it very well could work out in the Tar Heels’ favor. This week could not only save the season this year for UNC , but propel the program for the next few years.

