All Tar Heels

Kickoff Time Announced for UNC-Wake Forest Rivalry Showdown

Kickoff time has been announced for the highly anticipated UNC-Wake Forest rivalry showdown, setting the stage for a pivotal in-state ACC matchup.

Grant Chachere

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) scores a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) scores a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina and Wake Forest will meet for the 112th time on Nov. 15. The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced that the game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on The CW, as the Tar Heels travel to face Wake Forest that Saturday. UNC leads the all-time series 73-36-2 and has won the last four.

It will be Carolina’s first trip to Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem since Nov. 12, 2022, when the Tar Heels earned a 36-34 victory. North Carolina is coming off a 27-10 win over Syracuse, its first Power Four victory since defeating Wake Forest 31-24 on Nov. 16, 2024.

The Tar Heels are 3-5 and 1-3 in ACC play, while Wake Forest is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in conference games. 

Last Time Out for North Carolina

UNC
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

North Carolina defeated Syracuse 27-10 in its most complete game of the season. The Tar Heels outgained the Orange 425-137 in total yards. The 425 offensive yards were a season high and marked the first time UNC went over 400 yards this year. The defense held Syracuse to just 147 yards, the fewest UNC has allowed in a game since 1997.

Gio Lopez turned in his best performance of the season, completing 15 of 19 passes for a season-high 216 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 72 yards to Demon June and 21 yards to Jordan Shipp.

UNC
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) runs between Syracuse Orange linebacker David Reese (left) and linebacker Anwar Sparrow (12) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

June rushed the ball 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 81 yards.

UNC’s defense allowed just 39 passing yards and recorded three sacks against Syracuse quarterback Joseph Filardi, including one on a strip sack.

Last Time Out for Wake Forest

Wake Fores
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

A week after defeating SMU on a walk-off field goal, Wake Forest returned to Winston-Salem following a 42-7 loss to Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Demon Deacons only gained 247 yards of total offense while their defense gave up 421 yards of offense.

Its star running back, Demond Claiborne, managed only 27 yards on 12 carries, averaging 2.2 yards per carry. Wake Forest did not get on the scoreboard until less than seven minutes in the game, when quarterback Deshawn Purdie connected with wide receiver Micah Mays on a six-yard touchdown pass.

Wake Forest had no answer for Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown. Castellanos also connected with wide receiver Duce Robinson on five receptions for 148 yards and another touchdown.

UNC
Rameses / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.