Kickoff Time Announced for UNC-Wake Forest Rivalry Showdown
North Carolina and Wake Forest will meet for the 112th time on Nov. 15. The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced that the game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on The CW, as the Tar Heels travel to face Wake Forest that Saturday. UNC leads the all-time series 73-36-2 and has won the last four.
It will be Carolina’s first trip to Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem since Nov. 12, 2022, when the Tar Heels earned a 36-34 victory. North Carolina is coming off a 27-10 win over Syracuse, its first Power Four victory since defeating Wake Forest 31-24 on Nov. 16, 2024.
The Tar Heels are 3-5 and 1-3 in ACC play, while Wake Forest is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in conference games.
Last Time Out for North Carolina
North Carolina defeated Syracuse 27-10 in its most complete game of the season. The Tar Heels outgained the Orange 425-137 in total yards. The 425 offensive yards were a season high and marked the first time UNC went over 400 yards this year. The defense held Syracuse to just 147 yards, the fewest UNC has allowed in a game since 1997.
Gio Lopez turned in his best performance of the season, completing 15 of 19 passes for a season-high 216 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 72 yards to Demon June and 21 yards to Jordan Shipp.
June rushed the ball 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 81 yards.
UNC’s defense allowed just 39 passing yards and recorded three sacks against Syracuse quarterback Joseph Filardi, including one on a strip sack.
Last Time Out for Wake Forest
A week after defeating SMU on a walk-off field goal, Wake Forest returned to Winston-Salem following a 42-7 loss to Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Demon Deacons only gained 247 yards of total offense while their defense gave up 421 yards of offense.
Its star running back, Demond Claiborne, managed only 27 yards on 12 carries, averaging 2.2 yards per carry. Wake Forest did not get on the scoreboard until less than seven minutes in the game, when quarterback Deshawn Purdie connected with wide receiver Micah Mays on a six-yard touchdown pass.
Wake Forest had no answer for Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown. Castellanos also connected with wide receiver Duce Robinson on five receptions for 148 yards and another touchdown.
