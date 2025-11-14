The Player Poised To Give UNC’s Defense Significant Problems
North Carolina’s defense has been one of the program’s top storylines, dominating in recent weeks after a rough start to the season.
North Carolina allowed 284 passing yards—most coming in the fourth quarter as Stanford rallied late—but held the Cardinal to 320 total yards and just 36 rushing yards in a 20-15 win last week. It marked the third time in four games the Tar Heels held an opponent to 100 rushing yards or fewer.
However, UNC will have the tough task at hand of stopping star Wake Forest running back Demon Claiborne. Claiborne has 131 carries for 714 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Demon Deacons.
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick said a lot of great things about the running back during his press conference on Tuesday.
“He's a really good runner,” Belichick said. “He's explosive. He's fast. He's got good vision. He sets up his blocks well. He runs hard. He's hard guy to tackle. There's, there isn't. There's much to like about him, really, unless you're playing against him, and a lot not quite about him, but he's, he's a problem. He can get inside and get outside. He can go the distance. He can get tough yards too.”
However, Belichick said that his defense is ready for the challenge.
“We know he's getting the ball,” Belichick said. “Everybody else knows he's getting the ball. He still makes yards. He makes a lot of them. He's very he's very tough to handle. He sees blocks well, and he runs hard. He's hard to tackle.”
UNC’s Defensive Improvements
North Carolina’s defense struggled early, allowing 25.8 points and 373.2 yards per game through five games. Against Power Four teams—TCU, UCF and Clemson—the Tar Heels gave up 40 points and 465.3 yards per game.
Since the Clemson loss, UNC has become one of the ACC’s best defenses, holding opponents to 15.7 points, 256.2 total yards, 184.2 passing yards and 72 rushing yards per game. Over the last four games, UNC has 19 sacks—15 from ends Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson.
While you could point to the Cal game, the real beginning of the turnaround began in the overtime loss to then-No. 16 Virginia, when UNC limited the Cavaliers to 259 total yards and six sacks. The following week, North Carolina held Syracuse to 147 total yards, 39 passing yards and no offensive touchdowns.
Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and his staff have guided the resurgence despite the loss of top corner Thaddeus Dixon, who remains sidelined.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!