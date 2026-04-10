What NFL Scouts Are Saying About North Carolina's Top Prospects
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The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and while the top prospects have dominated the buzz around the event later this month, there are prospects sliding under the radar.
A couple of those prospects who are underrated in the upcoming draft are North Carolina Tar Heels' defensive backs Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen. At this point in the pre-draft process, narratives and evaluations about each and every player have been well-established.
Lance Zierlein, a longtime NFL Draft analyst, provided a breakdown and analysis for each player prior to the scouting combine in February. Here is what was said about the Tar Heels' top defensive backs.
Dixon's Profile
- "Dixon is a perimeter corner with the size and athleticism to work in multiple coverages," Zierlein said. "From press, he’s fairly sticky in the early stages and does a good job of anticipating breaks when playing off-man. However, he lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out."
- "Dixon needs to protect his leverage more effectively and allow fewer opportunities for explosive plays over the top," Zierlein continued. "He does use his size and efficient burst for on-ball chances, though. He won’t stand out in any one area but is good enough in most to compete for a spot as a backup."
While Dixon's weaknesses could be exposed at the next level, his versatility will allow him to play multiple positions, increasing his chances of developing into a rotational defensive back in the NFL. Dixon projects as a Day 3 pick in the upcoming draft.
Allen's Profile
- "Long, linear press cornerback with the ability to weaponize his length to jam the release and challenge the throw," Zierlein stated. "How Allen gets to throws will be the question on the next level. He’s tight-hipped and clunky with lateral and vertical transitions. His make-up speed is average. He loses ground to shifty route-runners and vertical speed but is capable of swarming the catch-point when he’s in position."
- "He consistently locates the football and plays with plus ball skills," Zierlein continued. "His run defense and tackling are deficiencies that could knock him out of consideration for some teams, though. Allen has Day 3 value as a press-and-match corner."
Allen had an impressive showing at the scouting combine, with a 4.51 40-yard dash, 39" vertical, and a 1.64-second 10-yard split. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound cornerback is a physical player who can dominate at the line of scrimmage, but if wide receivers are capable of beating him off the point of attack, Allen will struggle with consistency. Nevertheless, under the right coaching and in the right scheme fit, Allen could develop into a solid defensive back.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.