What NFL Scouts Are Saying About North Carolina's Top Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and while the top prospects have dominated the buzz around the event later this month, there are prospects sliding under the radar.

A couple of those prospects who are underrated in the upcoming draft are North Carolina Tar Heels' defensive backs Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen . At this point in the pre-draft process, narratives and evaluations about each and every player have been well-established.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Lance Zierlein, a longtime NFL Draft analyst, provided a breakdown and analysis for each player prior to the scouting combine in February. Here is what was said about the Tar Heels' top defensive backs.

Dixon's Profile

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) loses the ball pressured by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Dixon is a perimeter corner with the size and athleticism to work in multiple coverages," Zierlein said . "From press, he’s fairly sticky in the early stages and does a good job of anticipating breaks when playing off-man. However, he lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out."

"Dixon needs to protect his leverage more effectively and allow fewer opportunities for explosive plays over the top," Zierlein continued. "He does use his size and efficient burst for on-ball chances, though. He won’t stand out in any one area but is good enough in most to compete for a spot as a backup."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While Dixon's weaknesses could be exposed at the next level, his versatility will allow him to play multiple positions, increasing his chances of developing into a rotational defensive back in the NFL. Dixon projects as a Day 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

Allen's Profile

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) intercepts the ball in the end zone intended for North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Long, linear press cornerback with the ability to weaponize his length to jam the release and challenge the throw," Zierlein stated . "How Allen gets to throws will be the question on the next level. He’s tight-hipped and clunky with lateral and vertical transitions. His make-up speed is average. He loses ground to shifty route-runners and vertical speed but is capable of swarming the catch-point when he’s in position."

"He consistently locates the football and plays with plus ball skills," Zierlein continued. "His run defense and tackling are deficiencies that could knock him out of consideration for some teams, though. Allen has Day 3 value as a press-and-match corner."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images