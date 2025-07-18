Ryan Switzer’s Legacy With Tar Heels Is Strong
Ryan Switzer became popular for returning punts for six points during his time at UNC. The Charleston, West Virginia, native last played for North Carolina in 2016, then followed by a three-season stint in the NFL where he was a part of the Dallas Cowboys in year No. 1 and then took his talents to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. However, that was all for Switzer in the NFL.
These days, Switzer can be found as the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach at Tulsa — continuing his love for the game of football, but from the sidelines.
Also, speaking of his popularity growing off punts, here's a highlight tape of every single one of Switzer's punt returns for a touchdown during his time in Chapel Hill, video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official UNC football account:
Although he's more than just the big moment plays, running down the field, juking and dodging past defenders — Switzer has collected a handful of accolades while in college, here's a look at them, per GoHeels:
"• 2016 First-Team All-ACC Wide Receiver (ACSMA, Coaches)
• 2016 Third-Team All-ACC Specialist (ACSMA)
• 2015 All-America All-Purpose (AFCA)
• 2015 First-Team All-ACC Specialist (Coaches)
• 2015 Second-Team All-ACC Specialist (ACSMA)
• 2015 Third-Team All-ACC Wide Receiver (ACSMA, Coaches)
• 2014 Third-Team All-ACC Wide Receiver (ACSMA, Coaches)
• 2013 First-Team All-America (FWAA, Athlon)
• 2013 Second-Team All-America (CBSsports.com)
Selected to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl • Two-time All-America return man who was a consistent threat in the passing game during his UNC career • One of the most electrifying players in college football with his ability to return punts and make defenders miss
• Tied the NCAA record with five punt return touchdowns in 2013, added two more in 2015, and finished one shy of the NCAA career mark • Owns the ACC mark with seven career punt return touchdowns • Set UNC records for career receptions (244), career receiving yards (2,907), career punt return yards (1,082), career punt return touchdowns (7) and single-season receptions (96 in 2016)."
Then, his senior season was also eventful, GoHeels provides a description of that as shown below:
"Named first-team All-ACC by ACSMA • One of just nine players in ACC history with more than 1,000 yards on punt returns • Ranks sixth in ACC history in punt return yards • Became the all-time leader in receptions at UNC with 244 catches, which ranks fifth in ACC history • Had a school-record 2,907 career receiving yards • Had nine career games with 100 or more receiving yards
The game of football is still ongoing for the former Tar Heel, and there is plenty of action heading his way with his new role at the college level. Who knows, he may join Bill Belichick one day in the future, to help produce more NFL talent like recently drafted Omarion Hampton.
