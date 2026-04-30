2 Freshmen UNC Will Lean On After NFL Draft

The North Carolina Tar Heels lost four players in the NFL Draft process, and although none were selected in the three-day event, they signed with teams as undrafted free agents.

While head coach Bill Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi have prepared for these departures with significant additions in the recruiting pool and transfer portal, those NFL departures do leave noticeable voids on the Tar Heels' roster. That said, here are two freshmen who will need to step up in 2026.

Travis Burgess

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Carolina's quarterback situation is in flux right now, as Burgess is competing with Billy Edwards Jr., Au'Tori Newkirk, and Miles O'Neill for the Week 1 starter. However, the Tar Heels would prefer that Burgess claim the role sooner rather than later and establish himself as the best option in the coming months.

Burgess clearly possesses the highest upside and potential. His prospects of earning the QB1 designation will depend on how quickly he can learn the offense. While addressing the media during spring practices, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino explained how the learning curve has been easier for incoming freshmen.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“It’s not as hard as playing as a freshman or a new player as it used to be,” Petrino said. “We used to get our guys in in August. The freshmen would come in three days before the vets, and they would be out of their comfort zone. They would slip and fall when they’d never slipped or fallen doing that before. Now they’re able to have time.”

“In years past, you might have guys for two years, three years, four years in the same system," Petrino continued. "Now, you get them to come in in January, and they’ve got to line up in August or the first week of September and play a game. So, you have to do a good job of teaching and being able to get them to understand the principles of the offense.”

Kenton Dopson III

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) reacts with defensive backs Kaleb Cost (21) and Antavious Lane (1) after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Two of the Tar Heels' departures in the draft were defensive backs, Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen . Both players were versatile pieces in North Carolina's defense, providing veteran presence.

Dopson III was one of the highest recruits signed by the Tar Heels this offseason, and could slide in as a Day 1 starter for Steve Belichick's defense. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback could develop into the top defensive back on the Tar Heels in short order.