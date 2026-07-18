5 Reasons for Optimism Ahead of UNC’s 2026 Campaign

Hope is all football fans have as the upcoming season approaches. The lack of football for the last six months has made them a little crazy, but for the North Carolina Tar Heels faithful, football is finally back when training camp kicks off on July 30.

The word "hope" is a strong one to have these days in Chapel Hill after head coach Bill Belichick had a disastrous first season with a 4-8 record and drama on and off the field. However, the Tar Heels made legitimate improvements in key areas, with growth expected in others.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick during UNC's 38-10 loss to Clemson; Oct. 4, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

If you're looking for reasons to have any hope for Tar Heels football, this is the place to be. Here are my five reasons why North Carolina can exceed expectations this season.

Talent Retention Among Key Starters

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't keep everyone in the transfer portal era, but North Carolina was able to keep around a handful of key starters ahead of the season. Star wide receiver Jordan Shipp is back for his junior season with an eye on the next level.

Edge rusher and second-leading ACC sack-getter Melkart Abou Jaoude also returns as the standout on an impressive Tar Heels defense. Speaking of defense, the Tar Heels didn't lose much talent outside of linebacker, which should help the defense grow. Running back Demon June and left guard Aidan Banfield are also key talents back in the fold this season.

Busy Portal Brings Revamped (and Improved) Offense

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels had one of the worst offenses in college football last fall, and Belichick made it clear that this should not happen again by going all in with transfer additions. The tight end room saw a facelift with Colorado State's Jaxxon Warren and Ohio State's Jelani Thurman; the wideouts with Lehigh's Mason Humphrey and Wisconsin's Trech Kekahuna; and the offensive line with Arkansas' Shaq McRoy and Charleston Southern's Andrew Threatt.

The biggest question comes at quarterback with Texas A&M's Miles O'Neil and Wisconsin's Billy Edwards Jr. competing for the starting job. Everyone should give North Carolina a boost one way or another.

Bobby Petrino's Presence

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino argues a call during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petrino is one of the best offensive minds in college football, consistently producing above-average offenses no matter the team's record (see: 2-10 Arkansas as a Top 25 offense). Belichick needed to improve the productivity of the offense after Freddie Kitchen failed ("Go figure," said every Cleveland Browns fan), and he'll likely get it with Petrino.

Will it be all sunshine and rainbows in Petrino's first season in Chapel Hill? It could be, especially if the upgrades on offense prove to be big hits within the system; however, a jump from 118th in points per game to the Top 25 would be unheard of, but a more productive and consistent unit is possible.

Intriguing True Freshmen

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' 2026 recruiting class had a Top-20 composite ranking from 247Sports in Belichick's second season; an impressive feat that could bode well for the program as early as this season. Blue-chip quarterback recruit Travis Burgess is competing for the starting job with others potentially finding their way into the lineup at their respective positions.

Safety Jakob Weatherspoon will be in the rotation early on, while linebacker DQ Forkpa, cornerback Kenton Dopson III, and defensive tackle Vodney Cleveland do the same. North Carolina should get their young players on the field, especially if they prove to be more impactful than their veteran counterparts.

The 2026 Tar Heels Provide Upside

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the above should culminate in a better second season for Belichick. While it isn't a true apples-to-oranges comparison, Belichick took a 5-11 Patriots team in 2000 to the Super Bowl the following year.

No, I don't think the 2026 Tar Heels will be the next great college dynasty, but the improvements in talent on the offensive side of the ball give me a reason to expect an increase in wins this season. Add in the fact that the upside of the rookies on the roster, Petrino's hiring, and the talent retention on either side of the ball, and North Carolina can win anywhere from six to eight games