North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 7

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to carry over momentum from the offseason into training camp and eventually into the regular season.

That is a requirement for the program, as the Tar Heels were outright dreadful in 2025, compiling a 4-8 overall record and 2-6 conference record. There is no other member of the team who is facing more pressure walking into the 2026-27 college football season than head coach Bill Belichick . While speaking with the media during the ACC Kickoff event , the 74-year-old head coach explained what North Carolina will prioritize in training camp to prevent a repeat of last offseason's events.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, well, we’re just going to keep grinding away every day," Belichick said. "That’s what we try to do is string good days together and keep stacking them up and see where that takes us. The expectations are to be prepared, to come in and have a good day today and rest, recover, refuel, rehydrate, and put another one together tomorrow. We’ll see where that takes us."

"I expect everybody to come in and perform at their best. I want to do the same thing I can to help the team in any way I possibly can, whether that’s training or Xs and Os, strategy, fundamental, whatever it is and just continuing to keep improving."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have a lot of good competition on the team, as I said, a number of young players. We’ll see how quickly they come along or don’t. We’ll see how that goes. Expectations are to have good days and stack them together."

Labeling last season as a disappointment is an understatement. Belichick spoke on what he has seen throughout the offseason heading into training camp and how North Carolina will carry over that momentum into the season opener against TCU.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, again, I think the biggest thing has been to see the improvement that we made," Belichick said. "Our players that carried over from last year saw the improvement that they made. We’re stronger. We’re faster. We’re better football players fundamentally and with technique and so forth and just to continue to do that."

"Those guys, you know, we had a lot of PRs, personal records, after practice with speeds, lifts, and so forth. I think it’s an indication of our work ethic and the culture that we’re establishing, and the guys who are leading the pack are doing a great job of setting the pace with their work ethic and establishing that culture."

North Carolina's Chances of Bouncing Back

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of what you think about Belichick and the Tar Heels heading into the upcoming season, the front office has put its best foot forward by acquiring as much talent as possible through the transfer portal and the high school recruiting class.

While expectations are relatively low from the media's perspective, North Carolina is in a much better spot compared to this time last offseason. Yes, the quarterback position is an obvious worry heading into August, but whoever ends up being the starter will be supported by an intriguing allotment of pass catchers, running backs, and offensive line protection.

That being said, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we reveal which player ranks at No. 7. Read to find out who it is.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 7 CB Kaleb Cost

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts after intercepting a pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last two seasons, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback has compiled 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defended, and three interceptions. That is an impressive production profile over a two-year span, with minimal drop-off in 2025, but I'm not worried in the slightest.

Cost has exclusively operated as a nickel cornerback for North Carolina, and that will undoubtedly be the case once again in 2026. However, Cost is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions. That said, the senior cornerback's depth of coverage is limited; he is responsible for covering slot wide receivers.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) runs as Richmond Spiders wide receiver Ja'Vion Griffin (5) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, Cost is a legitimate tackler, and his athleticism and brute force make him an absolute headache for receivers to block in the open field. Throughout his career, Cost has steadily improved against the pass, and if he can improve even more in that area and pair it with his tackling ability, he is in conversation to be one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC.

With another year in Steve Belichick's system, I expect Cost to take another leap this upcoming season. Additionally, Cost's skill set will allow him to make a considerable impact in a multitude of ways.

Cost's Importance

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end DJ Rogers (0) catches a touchdown pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary has experienced plenty of turnover this offseason, with several players departing the program via the NFL and the transfer portal. As noted earlier, North Carolina's front office aggressively pursued the open market, adding several reinforcements on multiple fronts, including the secondary.

As a returning senior, Cost will presumably be one of the main leaders on defense, and could be named one of the team’s captains. Additionally, with multiple 4-star defensive back recruits entering the fray, Cost's experience will play a part in those freshmen's development.

North Carolina's roster is a healthy mix of established veterans and promising incoming freshmen, providing a glimmer of hope for the Tar Heels to improve in 2026. With the starting quarterback still unknown at the time of this writing, it is monumental that North Carolina's defense remains a constant. That side of the ball must be the most consistent feature of the team, especially in the first few weeks of the season.

Cost has developed into an all-around cornerback for the Tar Heels over the last couple of years, and his influence against the pass and run will be pivotal to the defense's success. North Carolina's front seven is a strong unit that should create opportunities for the back end of the defense to make plays, and Cost will be one of the top beneficiaries with his sure hands and ability to suffocate opposing receivers near the line of scrimmage.