Why Steve Belichick Holds Key to UNC Football's Defensive Success

The North Carolina Tar Heels made numerous roster changes for the second consecutive year as the rebuild continues under head coach Bill Belichick. However, with his pedigree and Hall of Fame-level success in the NFL, expectations are much higher and less forgiving, especially after the university invested eight figures into its football program.

Most of the changes North Carolina made were on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense also made a few changes of its own. Depth and competition were added along the defensive front. However, the linebacker unit is getting two new starters who have higher expectations than the offense.

That is why linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick becomes paramount to the defensive success in 2026.

UNC Football's Defensive Coordinator Could Be Linebackers' Saving Grace

Linebacker coach Steve Belichick before the New England Patriots played the NY Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on September 19, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Belichick family not only controls the football program but also the entire defensive back seven, with Brian Belichick coaching defensive backs and safeties. In the elder Belichick's past defenses this century, the New England Patriots always had stout linebacker play, featuring Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Jerod Mayo, Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins (who coaches the inside linebackers for North Carolina), and more.

That means more pressure on the Tar Heels' current starters at the position, who are expected to be FCS transfer Peyton Seelmann and former Syracuse Orange Derek McDonald. The depth behind them is unknown; redshirt sophomores Jonathan Agumadu and Timir Hickman-Collins have little experience, while true freshman DQ Forkpa could see playing time this fall.

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This brings up the biggest question for Belichick: Can he coach these guys to a sufficient level of play? They don't have to be elite defenders, but adequate performances would streamline steadiness across the defense. McDonald is expected to be the MIKE, as he and Belichick must be on the same page at all times.

Belichick's expectations this season should be to turn a "bend, don't break" defense into an above-average group that allows North Carolina to play competitive football in 2026. McDonald and Seelmann hold big keys to that, and coaching will matter in this regard as the program must nail these two transfers. If they don't, the middle of the field could be a wasteland in the passing game and a meat grinder against the run.

Belichick Is Right Coach To Lead New Crop of Tar Heels Linebackers

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frankly, trusting the younger Belichick should be the direction to go. The fact that he took a defense with so much newness in terms of talent pool and experience into a competitive one with no margin for error speaks to how well-coached the Tar Heels' defense is. It shouldn't be a concern until it is (which could happen as soon as Week 0).

For now, Belichick's coaching of the linebackers becomes the centerpiece of the unit's success in 2026. The experience, talent, and production are there to develop into a respectable group. It must be proven on the field, though.