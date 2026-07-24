North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 4

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a monumental 2026 season that could shape the futures of several members of the coaching staff and in the front office.

Following a 4-8 season, which included a 2-6 conference record, the Tar Heels need to flip the script, to say the least. That is even more of the case for head coach Bill Belichick, who, safe to say, underachieved in his first year in Chapel Hill. The 74-year-old head coach is one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, despite having no prior experience at this level. Last week, during the ACC Kickoff event , Belichick discussed several talking points, including improvements he has seen.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, again, I think the biggest thing has been to see the improvement that we made," Belichick said. "Our players that carried over from last year saw the improvement that they made. We’re stronger. We’re faster. We’re better football players fundamentally and with technique and so forth and just to continue to do that."

"Those guys, you know, we had a lot of PRs, personal records, after practice with speeds, lifts, and so forth. I think it’s an indication of our work ethic and the culture that we’re establishing, and the guys who are leading the pack are doing a great job of setting the pace with their work ethic and establishing that culture."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major storyline heading into training camp, which we have covered throughout the offseason, is the state of the quarterback room. While Belichick has not personally been out on the practice field during quarterback drills, he is encouraged by what he is hearing from offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

"From what I understand. I haven’t been out there, but they’ve all spoken highly about how productive those have been. Certainly starts on offense at the quarterback position by having an experienced quarterback who can get in the huddle, call the play, and know what everybody is supposed to do, and we just didn’t have that last year."

"That’s the type of thing when I say we’re way ahead of where we were last year, that would be a good example of it, so thanks for that question."

Expectations for North Carolina in 2026

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From an outside perspective, the Tar Heels are not expected to accomplish much this season. If North Carolina duplicated its record from last season, there would be no doubt that Belichick and multiple members of this coaching staff would not return to the program in 2027.

Regardless, the Tar Heels' front office has at least provided a roster that is more competitive this upcoming season, with a multitude of additions through the transfer portal and the recruiting class. North Carolina is still not a household name in the ACC and will face an uphill battle to compete in the conference, but this team is in a much better spot compared to last offseason.

With that being said, over the last several weeks , we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we inch even closer to the top spot and reveal the No.4-ranked player on this season's depth chart.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 4 LB Derek McDonald

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If this list indicates anything, it is that this defense will be the reason the Tar Heels either meet or exceed their ceiling. Now, the offense and special teams need to fulfill their roles, but North Carolina's defense will be the leading component in 2026, as it was last season.

Now, as last season proved, if quarterback play and coaching are inept, there is only so much a defense can do. Roster turnover is an accurate phrase to define North Carolina's offseason. That includes the linebacker position, which suffered significant losses, including Khmori House, who transferred to Arkansas. With the position group completely ravaged, general manager Michael Lombardi prioritized bolstering that unit by signing multiple linebackers, including McDonald.

The Syracuse transfer appeared in only three games last season after suffering a season-ending hip injury, but in three seasons prior, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker had been incredibly productive. During that span, McDonald recorded 155 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

While McDonald's injury was significant and is a concern regarding his durability this upcoming season, his experience and resume depict a player who should make an immediate impact in Chapel Hill. With the number of changes, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it is crucial to have veteran players who can step in and fill roles right away. If McDonald can stay healthy for the entire season, he will be one of the Tar Heels' most productive and effective assets in 2026.

McDonald's Importance

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

I've already alluded to this, but McDonald's experience will allow him to lead the defense and operate as a "quarterback" on that side of the ball. There are several newcomers on the defensive line and in the secondary, so the team's cohesion and chemistry could take time to develop.

However, that process could be expedited if the incoming veteran players via the transfer portal can establish a connected culture. North Carolina needs to win games early and often next season, which is why the front office went out and spent aggressively to improve the roster.

Replacing the output that last year's linebacker rotation left behind will be difficult to match or surpass, but McDonald is more than capable of contributing to a well-rounded defense. We have also discussed this plenty this offseason, but the offense, specifically the quarterback position, could be lagging, particularly at the beginning of the season. It could even be a season-long issue, which I don't expect to be the case with a new offensive system and Travis Burgess in the equation.

That being said, North Carolina's defense, as noted, will be the driving force for the team's success early on, and no matter what level the offense reaches, this unit must continue to operate at an elite level for the team to maximize its potential this upcoming season. McDonald's role on the defense will certainly be a major component to watch unfold in 2026.