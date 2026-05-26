3 UNC Freshmen Who Could Play Key Roles in 2026

Bill Belichick faces his biggest test yet as a college football head coach this upcoming season, as the pressure is on to right the sinking ship and bring more victories to Chapel Hill. The North Carolina Tar Heels were four points away from making a bowl game last season, which would've changed the program's narrative entirely.

Now, with an ever-changing roster, the wins must come soon. Roughly 50 new players, including over 30 freshmen, were added to the roster this offseason. The 2026 recruiting class could make a lasting impact, with Travis Burgess at the forefront . Let's look at three freshmen from this year's class who could find a key role for the Tar Heels this season.

Kenton Dopson III, Cornerback

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels did well to add to the cornerback room this offseason with the signing of Ade Willis in the transfer portal. His versatility will be appreciated in Steve Belichick's secondary, but among the additions is Dopson, a 4-star recruit from Miami, Florida, who saw his fair share of matchups against top high school recruits at wide receiver. Dopson originally committed to the Hurricanes, flipping to Chapel Hill.

Dopson offers impressive size and tracking ability to be a threat at the catch point against opposing receivers. His high school tape showcases a cornerback who can provide value in off-coverage and press-man. If the Tar Heels find themselves in a significantly better position than last year, Dopson's toolkit could help him on the field this season.

Trashawn Ruffin, Defensive Tackle

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Looking at North Carolina's defensive line, they have massive bodies up front to fill gaps, but they lack the athleticism and quickness to be effective pass rushers. This group is led by Leroy Jackson and Isaiah Johnson, both of whom are the presumptive starters at defensive tackle. However, the depth behind them remains unproven, which could provide an opportunity for Vodney Cleveland and Ruffin, North Carolina's four-star recruits at the position.

Ruffin is a monster at 6-foot-3, 350 pounds. He will need to shed off some of the weight to make an effective impact as a pass rusher on later downs, but his sheer mass and power make him the perfect nose tackle on early downs. Look for the North Duplin High School standout to find a role in the zero or one-technique controlling the A-gap.

CJ Sadler, Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will need their pass-catchers to step up this upcoming season. As Jordan Shipp becomes the unquestioned star of the offense heading into 2026, guys like Nathan Leacock and Trech Kekahuna will likely see the field as immediate contributors, but don't count out freshmen like Sadler, who was the No. 2 overall recruit in Belichick's second high school class.

Sadler is on the smaller side, but he is a jitterbug in space with the ball in his hands. He's a two-way athlete with the ability to provide potential depth at cornerback if needed, while also having the ball skills and explosiveness to create big-time yards after the catch. If there is one player outside of Burgess who could stand out from this class, it's Sadler.