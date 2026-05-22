A QB Carousel Could Derail UNC Football in 2026 and the Warning Signs Are There

North Carolina football fans have been spoiled with the riches of great quarterback play in Chapel Hill since 2016. Mitchell Trubisky offered the talent to be a top pick that season, becoming the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 draft.

A couple of years later, Sam Howell took the mantle as a true freshman, leading the Mack Brown-coached Tar Heels to bowl games and an impressive success in his three years as a starter. Of course, we know of the incredible Drake Maye, who is one of the best signal-callers in the sport with Bill Belichick's old home, the New England Patriots.

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks to pass during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Entering his second year as the Tar Heels' head coach, Belichick faces a predicament at quarterback with a handful of passers who could be the Week 1 starter in Dublin against TCU.

If the future Hall of Fame coach wants to establish consistency, he must find his starter for the coming seasons to stabilize the most important position in the sport.

Establishing QB1 Might Be Easy, but Stabilization Is Key for the 2026 Tar Heels

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the years, across college football and the NFL, we have seen the instability and chaos that occur when a team is unable to find its long-term starter. It puts the program or franchise in a bind that can be incredibly difficult to overcome.

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with it historically since the 1980s, and the New York Jets have swung and missed on passers as well. For North Carolina, it's about sticking to who you believe in. Which signal-caller does Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino trust the most: Myles O'Neil, Billy Edwards Jr., Au'Tori Newkirk, or Travis Burgess?

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) watches pre-game warmups at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

It's a tough place to be in when you don't have a clear answer at quarterback. It didn't help that Gio Lopez walked out the door this offseason, as did Max Johnson. If Belichick wants experience, Edwards is the guy, but long-term focus and short-term success matter, and it is hard not to think Burgess has a great chance to be the starter for North Carolina.

What about O'Neil or Newkirk? The latter is a redshirt freshman who was a part of Belichick's first recruiting class. At the same time, the former was stuck on a quarterback depth chart at Texas A&M that was taken over by Marcel Reed, a potential dark-horse Heisman hopeful this upcoming season.

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The popular choice amongst the public is Burgess. He has incredible talent and could be the sturdy quarterback who can change things for the better at Chapel Hill, similar to what Howell did in 2019.

However, those expectations do feel lofty to a point, and Petrino may see Burgess as a 2027 guy, but I don't believe that this coaching staff has that time; if North Carolina wants to turn things around this season, they may have to take on the rookie lumps with the benefits of Burgess' talent.

The Path to Stability at Quarterback Is Clear, but the Bumps Must Be Accepted Along the Way

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Burgess seems to be the logical answer for the Week 1 starting gig, but it depends on how much he develops over the summer and training camp. It's fair to have trust issues in a program that is teetering on total failure this upcoming season. The Tar Heels should be better around the quarterback position, especially at running back and tight end .

I'm not sure the older passers can offer a high ceiling and more comfort at quarterback than Burgess. North Carolina must avoid the carousel at quarterback this season, and if starting a true freshman is the way to do it, then that is what must be done for the program in 2026.