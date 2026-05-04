Tar Heel Freshman Could Become Bright Spot in 2026

North Carolina is looking for something—anything to help mash the throttle and accelerate to success in 2026. Roughly 50 new players are on the roster, which generates more turnover within the Tar Heels program. It is yet another tough spot to be in if you are head coach Bill Belichick.

The greatest coach in NFL history is one wildly underwhelming season away from being one of the most disappointing head coaches in recent college football memory. That is not an ideal spot for the university, nor does Belichick want to be in heading into 2026. Something has to give, and it could start with a true freshman quarterback who could do something similar to what other previously talented North Carolina signal-callers have done by ushering in a new and better era.

Why Travis Burgess Could Usher In a New Era for Tar Heels Football

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

True freshman Travis Burgess enters the collegiate level as the No. 9 quarterback from the class of 2026 and the Tar Heels' blue-chip recruit of their class. If there is a player to bank on for potential success at Chapel Hill, it's Burgess, who brings a live arm, incredible mobility, and impressive size as a first-year underclassman.

Burgess has a chance to do something special by joining the ranks of Sam Howell and Drake Maye as yet another UNC signal-caller in the 2020s to open the door for a new era of Tar Heels football. Those are two names that are in North Carolina football lore for putting the program on the map during the second Mack Brown era. Now, it's time for Burgess to open the door for the Belichick era.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The only question is, does Burgess secure the starting job for Week 0 in Dublin when the Tar Heels travel across the pond to face the TCU Horned Frogs? These are quite high expectations for Burgess as a young player, but the talent is hard to ignore, and some even ponder if he can be the savior of the Belichick era.

Will Burgess Dawn the Belichick Tenure in 2026?

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks to pass in the second quarter during the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is what Howell and Maye were to Brown, and what Burgess is to Belichick. North Carolina shouldn't be "saved" by a freshman quarterback; they have to recruit better in the transfer portal, recruiting classes, and have better coaching across the board. No freshman should be put in this spot, but that is where we are with this program.

Should Burgess start, the best-case scenario is that he plays well enough to keep the Tar Heels in games and win just a couple more than a season ago to earn a spot in a bowl game in December. While Belichick may lean on the experience of transfer Billy Edwards Jr., Burgess is undoubtedly the most talented signal-caller in the room. It is best to let him take the punches while showcasing himself as a possible bright spot for 2026 and beyond.