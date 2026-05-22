Don't Sleep on UNC as a Team to Watch in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be watched under a microscope in the 2026 season, and it isn’t for no reason.

The Tar Heels made headlines last offseason when they went out and hired an unlikely candidate to be their next head coach. That candidate was none other than Bill Belichick — yes, that Bill Belichick. The 6-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New England Patriots decided to dip his toes into the waters of NCAA Football after some time away from the game.

UNC Last Season

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

His first season at the helm didn’t quite go the way that many had hoped. UNC managed a meager 4-8 record in year one of the Belichick era, and the team struggled on both sides of the ball as one of the worst teams in the entire ACC.

It was certainly a shocking development. In theory, a head coach who was so successful in the NFL should have no issues having immediate success in college, but that wasn’t the case for Belichick in year one. In fact, the focus was more on Belichick’s off-the-field storylines and his snubbing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you didn’t know any better, you might’ve forgotten that Belichick even spent last season as the head coach of the Tar Heels.

Now heading into year two, the pressure is certainly ramping up to become more competitive in the near future. Recently, ESPN pinpointed Belichick’s second season as head coach as a major college football storyline to watch next season.

ESPN’s Analysis

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“Arguably the greatest coach in football history arrived at North Carolina last year, only for the Tar Heels to limp to a 4-8 record during a season most memorable for Belichick's personal life. It was a bizarre debut and considerably lowers expectations for Year 2, but this is still a man who won six Super Bowl championships as a head coach and who will continue to make North Carolina relevant".

"The idea that he could quickly jump back to the NFL doesn't seem likely anymore, so the question becomes: How long does Belichick want to do this? Or, perhaps, how long will North Carolina want to put up with the circus if the on-field results don't improve?” they said.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks at his iPad during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Belichick will look to get back on track in the 2026 season after a forgettable 2025 campaign. It won’t be easy, but Belichick has the experience to be able to turn things around quickly, time will tell if that happens in 2026.