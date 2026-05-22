Don't Sleep on UNC as a Team to Watch in 2026
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The North Carolina Tar Heels will be watched under a microscope in the 2026 season, and it isn’t for no reason.
The Tar Heels made headlines last offseason when they went out and hired an unlikely candidate to be their next head coach. That candidate was none other than Bill Belichick — yes, that Bill Belichick. The 6-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New England Patriots decided to dip his toes into the waters of NCAA Football after some time away from the game.
UNC Last Season
His first season at the helm didn’t quite go the way that many had hoped. UNC managed a meager 4-8 record in year one of the Belichick era, and the team struggled on both sides of the ball as one of the worst teams in the entire ACC.
It was certainly a shocking development. In theory, a head coach who was so successful in the NFL should have no issues having immediate success in college, but that wasn’t the case for Belichick in year one. In fact, the focus was more on Belichick’s off-the-field storylines and his snubbing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
If you didn’t know any better, you might’ve forgotten that Belichick even spent last season as the head coach of the Tar Heels.
Now heading into year two, the pressure is certainly ramping up to become more competitive in the near future. Recently, ESPN pinpointed Belichick’s second season as head coach as a major college football storyline to watch next season.
ESPN’s Analysis
“Arguably the greatest coach in football history arrived at North Carolina last year, only for the Tar Heels to limp to a 4-8 record during a season most memorable for Belichick's personal life. It was a bizarre debut and considerably lowers expectations for Year 2, but this is still a man who won six Super Bowl championships as a head coach and who will continue to make North Carolina relevant".
"The idea that he could quickly jump back to the NFL doesn't seem likely anymore, so the question becomes: How long does Belichick want to do this? Or, perhaps, how long will North Carolina want to put up with the circus if the on-field results don't improve?” they said.
Belichick will look to get back on track in the 2026 season after a forgettable 2025 campaign. It won’t be easy, but Belichick has the experience to be able to turn things around quickly, time will tell if that happens in 2026.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.