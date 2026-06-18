3 Most Intriguing Non-Conference Games on UNC’s Schedule

We are finally at the point in the offseason when the picture is clear, the coaching staff is set, the roster is essentially finalized, and the allotment of opponents is known. The dates and times for the conference games are still to be announced, but the majority of non-conference competition dates have been announced.

Obviously, the matchups against the likes of Duke and Louisville will be the most anticipated games on North Carolina's schedule, but let's take a look at the non-conference slate. Here are the most fascinating matchups in the Tar Heels' early-season slate heading into ACC play.

1. Arkansas Razorbacks

March 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

North Carolina will host Arkansas on Dec. 1 at the Dean E. Smith Center in the ACC/SEC Challenge, providing the Tar Heels with a major test weeks before ACC play begins. Obviously, the Razorbacks have established themselves as a formidable program, especially with John Calipari's arrival in 2024. Since then, Arkansas has reached the Sweet 16 in consecutive seasons.

With so many moving parts across the roster and coaching staff, this will be a measuring-stick matchup for the Tar Heels, especially at this time of the season. Heading into this game, North Carolina's toughest games will be against Georgia, Georgetown, and West Virginia. With all due respect to those programs, Arkansas feels like the only team that could beat the Tar Heels up to that point of the schedule.

Additionally, North Carolina's associate head coach, Chuck Martin, was formally on Calipari's staff at both Kentucky and Arkansas. That is another narrative that will be widely discussed heading into this matchup. Martin's intelligence and familiarity with Calipari could be a factor in the Tar Heels' strategy entering this contest.

2. Kentucky Wildcats

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

By now, you are probably well aware of my opinion pertaining to Mark Pope and Kentucky. I believe Pope is an overrated head coach, and despite leading a program as prestigious as Kentucky, he has struggled on the recruiting side of the job.

The Wildcats' offseason had been somewhat disappointing before landing Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic earlier this month. While I am a big fan of Furman transfer Alex Wilkins, Kentucky pursued too many players with a similar skill set, which could be its downfall in 2026. Meanwhile, Malone constructed a roster highlighted by versatility and unique skill sets , forming what should be a well-balanced team.

With that being said, this is still an excellent matchup between two historical blue bloods in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19. This will be another opportunity for North Carolina to build some confidence and momentum heading into conference play.