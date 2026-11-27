3 Players to Watch for UNC vs. West Virginia in Charlotte
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North Carolina will get their toughest test of the season so far on Friday when they meet West Virginia in Charlotte at the second annual Dick Vitale Invitational. Carolina will look to grab some momentum from a win to carry into the rest of their non-conference slate. Here are the three Tar Heels to watch as North Carolina takes on the Mountaineers.
Terrence Brown
Brown has been North Carolina's go-to scorer all season long, and he led the team again against Monmouth with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He'll be tested heavily against West Virginia, as the Mountaineers may be the toughest defense North Carolina has faced yet.
He'll need to be efficient around the rim and cannot afford to miss easy layups. North Carolina will need all the points they can get in order to take down West Virginia, and Terrence Brown will have a major impact on the scoreboard.
Ball security will also be a huge factor. Brown had four turnovers against Monmouth, and West Virginia will look to put pressure on him as he's become the primary ball handler with Neo Avdalas battling back from injury. He'll also be a key player for the Tar Heels on defense, as he'll likely be matched up with freshman guard Miles Sadler, who's been spectacular for the Mountaineers so far this season, averaging 20+ points per game.
Cameron Fens
Fens started slowly against Monmouth, but was able to make an impact once he found his footing. His physicality and size are something Carolina has been missing, and it's been evident that North Carolina is improving in the two games with him in the rotation.
He's a major asset on the glass for Carolina, an area that the Tar Heels have struggled in to begin the season. Against West Virginia, they'll need every ounce of physicality Fens can muster in order to get the edge early on. Fens will also need to stay disciplined, as he picked up four personal fouls against Monmouth and was a part of a bigger problem with the discipline in the Tar Heels' front court. UNC will need him on the floor for long stretches at a time, so staying out of foul trouble could make a difference in this game.
Alexandros Samodurov
Samodurov was the player of the game against Monmouth, as he finished with a double-double in points and rebounds, providing value on both ends of the court. If Samodurov can bring the same energy and efficiency we saw against the Hawks, he could be a key player in this game that may fly under the radar.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.