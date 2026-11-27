North Carolina will get their toughest test of the season so far on Friday when they meet West Virginia in Charlotte at the second annual Dick Vitale Invitational. Carolina will look to grab some momentum from a win to carry into the rest of their non-conference slate. Here are the three Tar Heels to watch as North Carolina takes on the Mountaineers.

Terrence Brown

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) reacts after scoring against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has been North Carolina's go-to scorer all season long, and he led the team again against Monmouth with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He'll be tested heavily against West Virginia, as the Mountaineers may be the toughest defense North Carolina has faced yet.

He'll need to be efficient around the rim and cannot afford to miss easy layups. North Carolina will need all the points they can get in order to take down West Virginia, and Terrence Brown will have a major impact on the scoreboard.

Ball security will also be a huge factor. Brown had four turnovers against Monmouth, and West Virginia will look to put pressure on him as he's become the primary ball handler with Neo Avdalas battling back from injury. He'll also be a key player for the Tar Heels on defense, as he'll likely be matched up with freshman guard Miles Sadler, who's been spectacular for the Mountaineers so far this season, averaging 20+ points per game.

Cameron Fens

Fens started slowly against Monmouth, but was able to make an impact once he found his footing. His physicality and size are something Carolina has been missing, and it's been evident that North Carolina is improving in the two games with him in the rotation.

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Cameron Fens (54) lays the ball up against Monmouth Hawks guard Jack Collins (13) and guard Jakai Sanders (2) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's a major asset on the glass for Carolina, an area that the Tar Heels have struggled in to begin the season. Against West Virginia, they'll need every ounce of physicality Fens can muster in order to get the edge early on. Fens will also need to stay disciplined, as he picked up four personal fouls against Monmouth and was a part of a bigger problem with the discipline in the Tar Heels' front court. UNC will need him on the floor for long stretches at a time, so staying out of foul trouble could make a difference in this game.

Alexandros Samodurov

Samodurov was the player of the game against Monmouth, as he finished with a double-double in points and rebounds, providing value on both ends of the court. If Samodurov can bring the same energy and efficiency we saw against the Hawks, he could be a key player in this game that may fly under the radar.