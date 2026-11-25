Michael Malone didn't pull any punches against Monmouth. The Tar Heels took care of business at the Smith Center, beating Monmouth by 40 points in a game that showed a lot of encouraging signs for Carolina fans moving forward.

Despite winning by 40 points against the Hawks, Malone was not satisfied with how this team took the court in the second half. He did, however, like the way his team fought in the first 20 minutes and noted that he thinks this team is steadily improving.

Steadily Improving

"I think we're getting better," Malone said. "That's all I can ask from my players is, get better every day. Find a way to improve. And tonight obviously, in that first half, I thought we did an exceptional job. Second half, I didn't like that our focus to come out, to start that second half."

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the issue so far this season has been the Tar Heels' inability to keep focus and consistently play at a high level for 40 minutes. Michael Malone took this matchup as an opportunity to get better in that regard, as he urged his team to play at full speed regardless of the scoreboard. In his post-game press conference, he noted the struggle that the Tar Heels have had this season and why he wants his team to continue to build better habits.

"I told them at halftime, and I said we're not playing the scoreboard. You know, this is not about Monmouth, this is not about the scoreboard. This is about us getting better, building better habits," Malone said.

"This has been something that's plagued us early in the season, our inability or unwillingness to play for 40 minutes. So human nature takes over. That's why coaching, you wear so many different hats. You're up by whatever you're up, and all of a sudden, 'oh, well, we can do— no, no'. Stay the course. Do what we do. And I just did not like some of the things that happened in that second half. And just because you're up by however many points, I'm not just going to sit idly by and watch that. I just can't do that. I'm gonna stop it, correct it, and make changes if I have to."

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Better Moving Forward

We've seen North Carolina fumble leads throughout the season, with a great example coming last Friday against Marshall. The Tar Heels took a 17-point lead over the Thundering Herd but seemingly lost focus, as Malone says, and were not disciplined enough to keep that lead.

Moving forward, the Tar Heels have much stiffer competition in the days ahead, as they'll head to Charlotte to take on West Virginia in arguably their toughest matchup of the season thus far. In order to get a win and improve to 6-1, North Carolina will have to play a full 40 minutes with strong discipline and focus throughout.