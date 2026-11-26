5 Things UNC Fans Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
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It's been a very busy fall in Chapel Hill, as North Carolina has received a commitment from not one, but two elite five-star prospects, and received eligibility from a long-awaited ruling, all with a first-year head coach who's already changing the program.
There are a lot of things for Tar Heels fans to be grateful for. Here are five things UNC should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
CJ Rosser Coming Home
Perhaps the biggest news of the month came on Monday, as the 6'10" power forward CJ Rosser announced his commitment to North Carolina. Rosser gives Malone and the Tar Heels their second five-star prospect in his first recruiting class as the Tar Heels' head coach.
Rosser grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and was considered a UNC lean for a long time. He's a versatile scorer with major potential next season, and now he's returning home to become a Tar Heel.
DeMarcus Henry Already Signed
However, Rosser isn't arriving in Chapel Hill alone. With DeMarcus Henry already signed, Malone and the Tar Heels have arguably the best duo in college basketball next season and a cornerstone duo to build around this upcoming offseason.
Henry and Rosser could form one of the most talented freshman duos in college basketball, as UNC is in a prime position to claim the title of number-one recruiting class in the country. With Henry already signed, Tar Heel fans can be thankful that they have the relief of knowing Henry will be dressed in Carolina blue next season.
Cameron Fens Eligibility
After months of uncertainty, Cameron Fens has finally become eligible and has already shown promise on the court for the Tar Heels. Fens was granted a TRO, or temporary restraining order, and will be eligible until November 30th, when he will have a preliminary injunction hearing.
There's still one final hurdle ahead, but Fens has already shown why his presence matters for North Carolina. His size and physicality give the Tar Heels exactly what they had been missing, and he'll be a key component for UNC for the rest of the way.
Encouraging Potential
We knew it would take time for this team to evolve into their best version of themselves. Perhaps the exciting part is that fans will get to see this team improve steadily as the season goes on and as each player settles into their role in the rotation.
Players such as Alexandros Samodurov and Kevin Thomas have shown flashes of what they can do recently, and returners Isaiah Denis and Jarin Stevenson have shown that they have the ability to be impactful for this team. If these players can become more consistent as the season goes on and lean into the potential we've seen, UNC's ceiling could rise significantly.
Michael Malone
However, none of this happens without head coach Michael Malone. If there's one thing Tar Heels fans should be thankful for, it's what Malone has given North Carolina in the short amount of time he's been in charge.
Closing on two of the highest-rated recruits in North Carolina history is no small task, and the standard he's set for his team gives fans plenty of hope to rely on as the season goes on. Malone has proven he will not settle for anything less than the standard, and it's hard not to be excited about what's to come for Carolina basketball.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.