It's been a very busy fall in Chapel Hill, as North Carolina has received a commitment from not one, but two elite five-star prospects, and received eligibility from a long-awaited ruling, all with a first-year head coach who's already changing the program.

There are a lot of things for Tar Heels fans to be grateful for. Here are five things UNC should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

CJ Rosser Coming Home

NEWS: 5⭐️ CJ Rosser has committed to North Carolina, source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-10 forward is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/P7InYYkuxk pic.twitter.com/HTZ1j9vgDP — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 23, 2026

Perhaps the biggest news of the month came on Monday, as the 6'10" power forward CJ Rosser announced his commitment to North Carolina. Rosser gives Malone and the Tar Heels their second five-star prospect in his first recruiting class as the Tar Heels' head coach.

Rosser grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and was considered a UNC lean for a long time. He's a versatile scorer with major potential next season, and now he's returning home to become a Tar Heel.

DeMarcus Henry Already Signed

However, Rosser isn't arriving in Chapel Hill alone. With DeMarcus Henry already signed, Malone and the Tar Heels have arguably the best duo in college basketball next season and a cornerstone duo to build around this upcoming offseason.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry and Rosser could form one of the most talented freshman duos in college basketball, as UNC is in a prime position to claim the title of number-one recruiting class in the country. With Henry already signed, Tar Heel fans can be thankful that they have the relief of knowing Henry will be dressed in Carolina blue next season.

Cameron Fens Eligibility

After months of uncertainty, Cameron Fens has finally become eligible and has already shown promise on the court for the Tar Heels. Fens was granted a TRO, or temporary restraining order, and will be eligible until November 30th, when he will have a preliminary injunction hearing.

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Cameron Fens (54) lays the ball up against Monmouth Hawks guard Jack Collins (13) and guard Jakai Sanders (2) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still one final hurdle ahead, but Fens has already shown why his presence matters for North Carolina. His size and physicality give the Tar Heels exactly what they had been missing, and he'll be a key component for UNC for the rest of the way.

Encouraging Potential

We knew it would take time for this team to evolve into their best version of themselves. Perhaps the exciting part is that fans will get to see this team improve steadily as the season goes on and as each player settles into their role in the rotation.

Players such as Alexandros Samodurov and Kevin Thomas have shown flashes of what they can do recently, and returners Isaiah Denis and Jarin Stevenson have shown that they have the ability to be impactful for this team. If these players can become more consistent as the season goes on and lean into the potential we've seen, UNC's ceiling could rise significantly.

Michael Malone

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, none of this happens without head coach Michael Malone. If there's one thing Tar Heels fans should be thankful for, it's what Malone has given North Carolina in the short amount of time he's been in charge.

Closing on two of the highest-rated recruits in North Carolina history is no small task, and the standard he's set for his team gives fans plenty of hope to rely on as the season goes on. Malone has proven he will not settle for anything less than the standard, and it's hard not to be excited about what's to come for Carolina basketball.