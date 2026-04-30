3 Remaining UNC Players Who Will Define Season After Draft Losses

Last season was an outright disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who came nowhere near their expectations in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach.

It was a sobering experience for the 73-year-old head coach, who underestimated the difference between the NFL and college football. That being said, with the 2026 NFL Draft officially in the books, the Tar Heels had no players selected in the three-day event.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

However, Thaddeus Dixon , Marcus Allen, Austin Blaske, and Chad Lindberg all signed as undrafted free agents with their respective teams. Here are three players on the Tar Heels' roster who will be monumental in their success next season.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound wide receiver was the clear top pass-catching option last season in a mundane offense led by quarterback Gio Lopez. In 12 games, Shipp compiled 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

With the number of incoming quarterbacks battling for the starting position, Shipp's experience, and still being the clear WR1, the junior wideout will be a pivotal piece for North Carolina in 2026.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Delaware transfer made an immediate impact in 2025, recording 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles, leading the Tar Heels and ranking among the ACC leaders in both categories. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher could have easily ventured into the transfer portal and considered other options, but he stayed with North Carolina, providing a major boost to the defense.

Defensively, the Tar Heels underwent major changes, with multiple starters leaving the program through various avenues. Abou-Jaoude will need to replicate last season's production if North Carolina wants to bounce back in a major way.

Travis Burgess

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Tar Heels are conducting a quarterback competition this offseason, but ideally, they would prefer that Burgess establish himself as the best option sooner rather than later. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound freshman signal caller is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class and was one of the marquee signings for North Carolina this offseason.

Between Burgess, Billy Edwards Jr., Au'Tori Newkirk, and Miles O'Neill, Burgess is by far the most talented quarterback on the roster. Additionally, the four-star recruit energizes this team, which is needed after a horrendous 2025 campaign that left the Tar Heels 13th in the ACC. If Burgess can show just enough in the offseason program on and off the field, North Carolina's coaching staff should give him the nod in Week 1.