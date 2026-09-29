3 UNC Players With Most To Gain, Lose Against Notre Dame

The last time we saw the North Carolina Tar Heels on the field, they suffered a disappointing loss to the Clemson Tigers.

Week 4 gave the coaching staff and players a chance to assess the current landscape . Because of how the game against Clemson unfolded, multiple players are under immense pressure to flip the narrative this weekend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With that in mind, here are three Tar Heels players with the most to gain and lose in Week 5 .

Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball downfield in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be the most obvious name on this list. Edwards Jr. has been uninspiring so far this season, compiling 611 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 56.4 percent of his passes. That is putrid production over three games, especially given that North Carolina improved its offensive line, weaponry, and play-calling.

Edwards Jr. shouldn't be judged solely by the result this weekend, which is likely a defeat, but if the Wisconsin transfer performs incompetently again, his days as the starting quarterback will undoubtedly be numbered. Unfortunately for the six-year veteran, he faces a Notre Dame defense that has allowed 8.3 points per game, ranking second in the nation. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are averaging 23.3 points scored per game, ranking 102nd in the country.

Mason Humphrey

Clemson corner back Ashton Hampton (2) breaks up a pass intended for University of North Carolina receiver Mason Humphrey (4) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, if Humphrey struggles again, head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino could feel it's time to give other receivers on the depth chart an opportunity. Humphrey has been underwhelming, accumulating three receptions for 38 yards in the first games of the season.

The Lehigh transfer can silence the doubts with a respectable performance. However, if he struggles again, Humphrey's snap count could shrink in the ensuing games.

Trech Kekahuna

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This discussion has a common theme. Most problems and shortcomings come from the offensive side of the ball. Kekahuna's role has diminished since the start of the season, ever since the former Wisconsin receiver coughed up the ball late in the first half against TCU.

Kekahuna's connection with Edwards Jr. at Wisconsin was supposed to be a smooth transition, but both players have been subpar, to say the least. In recent weeks, Kekahuna has been demoted as a kick returner, which is obviously not what North Carolina expected when it signed the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver in the transfer portal. If Kekahuna is given ample opportunities in the passing game, he will have his hands full against an elite defense.