How Timing of Bye Week Benefits UNC Football

We didn't see Bill Belichick standing on the sidelines this week, as the North Carolina Tar Heels were on a bye.

It's the second time this season the Tar Heels have been absent from action, which has its positives and negatives . With that in mind, here's why the timing of North Carolina's bye will benefit the program.

Buffer To Improve and Assess Weaknesses

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against there Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have a sour taste in their mouths after a disappointing 28-20 loss against the Clemson Tigers last weekend. North Carolina missed a chance to improve to 3-0 and start conference play with a win. The Tar Heels jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and were in firm control on both sides of the ball.

True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds was overwhelmed by North Carolina's pass rush, setting up a perfect script for the offense to stay ahead of schedule. However, Billy Edwards Jr. was abysmal after the opening 15 minutes, finishing the game by completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The sixth-year quarterback was the culprit for the Tar Heels' loss in Week 3, and his shortcomings were increasingly apparent.

Edwards Jr. needs to improve his deep ball and refine his accuracy at all three levels of the field. Having no game this week is a blessing in disguise for the Wisconsin transfer, as he will have additional time to assess his recent performances before a daunting Week 5 matchup against one of the favorites to win the national championship.

Extra Time To Prepare for Notre Dame

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We just alluded to this a moment ago, but the Tar Heels host the Fighting Irish next weekend at Kenan Stadium. It's obviously a step up in competition, which is why the loss to Clemson hurts even more. Entering this contest undefeated would have given North Carolina a cushion heading into a much tougher part of the schedule. Instead, the Tar Heels are facing a two-game skid, which could be the beginning of their demise .

Nevertheless, this bye week gives North Carolina's coaching staff and players ample time to study Notre Dame and hone in on its strengths and weaknesses. The Tar Heels need all the breaks they can get against the Fighting Irish, who will undoubtedly enter this matchup as heavy favorites. North Carolina will have its hands full against Notre Dame, but this extra preparation time is much needed. Hopefully the Tar Heels use it wisely.