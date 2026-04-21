3 Underrated Transfer Portal Additions for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are active in the transfer portal once again, securing another hefty group of new players to the roster. While there aren't as many as there were a year ago, 20 incoming players from the portal always bring uncertainty heading into the season.

There is a difference with this class, as the talent seems to be much more intriguing in head coach Bill Belichick's second portal class. Several incoming players, such as Jelani Thurman , could have a significant impact in their first year with the program, while others may fly under the radar. Let's look at three underrated transfers for the Tar Heels' 2026 season.

Mason Humphrey, Wide Receiver, Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will be leaning on potential first-round wide receiver Jordan Shipp, along with former Tennessee transfer Nathan Leacock, in the passing game this upcoming season. However, they are looking to find an explosive element to the offense, one that could take the top off opposing defenses with big, chunk plays.

Humphrey, a former standout at Lehigh, joins North Carolina as a massive 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass-catcher who averaged nearly 19 yards per reception with five games over 20 yards per. Under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, look for the Tar Heels to get Humphrey involved this upcoming season.

Peyton Seelmann, Linebacker, Richmond Spiders

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick greets Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Spiders made an impression on Belichick in their Week 3 matchup, including linebacker Peyton Seelmann, who is expected to have a significant role after the transfer portal battered the linebacker room with exits after the season.

Seelmann was a First Team All-Patriot League off-ball defender with 120 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble and recovery in 2025. Those are numbers that can get you to a Power Four program from a sub-Division I program. While Seelmann is undersized, his energy and effort will stand out for the Tar Heels as they look for consistency on defense in 2026.

Shaq McRoy, Offensive Lineman, Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 7, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Brian Anderson (68), North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Billy Ross (56) and North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Charlie Heck (67) line up against the Miami Hurricanes at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

If you're the Tar Heels looking to find a gem to become a stalwart in the trenches, you have to take all the shots you have to find them. Protecting Billy Edwards, or whoever the starting quarterback is in the fall, and creating lanes for Demon June are priorities, especially when the offensive line is expected to be a strength in 2026.

At 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, Shaq McRoy is a monster at offensive tackle with incredible reach, mass, power, and drive on displacement blocks to create lanes for tailbacks. He'll be competing for playing time, but a man of McRoy's size won't be kept off the field for long.