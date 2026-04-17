3 Tar Heels Football Transfers To Watch in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the final days and a couple of weeks of spring football ahead of the summer break. The program has gone through numerous changes once more under head coach Bill Belichick, only this time, he hopes to reap the benefits through the transfer portal.

As the Tar Heels begin to discover the talent on their roster following the NFL Draft next week, the transfer portal did provide the Belichicks (Bill and Steve) and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino with intriguing players who could find themselves as must-watch TV in Chapel Hill. Let's look at three transfers to watch during the 2026 season.

Jelani Thurman, Tight End (Ohio State Transfer)

Ohio State TE Jelani Thurman,

Bench escort... pic.twitter.com/OW0hiUab37 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 19, 2025

Pitrino must've had a say in the transfer portal as Belichick dove in and landed an outstanding talent in Thurman. The former No. 4 tight end in the 2022 recruiting class and four-star recruit is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and he plays just like his size suggests. This is an absolute workhorse in the run game as an in-line blocker who can generate displacement and create lanes for running backs to attack.

Thurman's size and length also stand out as a pass-catcher, and the flashes he showed at Ohio State suggest he could be one of the better talents on the Tar Heels roster right now. There is serious pro potential with Thurman, who will be a redshirt junior this season.

Jaylen Harvey, Edge Rusher (Penn State Transfer)

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An intriguing addition to the roster this offseason, Harvey

didn't receive too many opportunities with the Nittany Lions to contribute as a former four-star recruit. His one sack last season came against the Clemson Tigers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

There are flashes of impressive run defense, where he can set the edge and make ample tackles in space, while showcasing quickness at the line of scrimmage to disrupt off the edge and overwhelm tackles with speed and flexibility. Harvey has a chance to be a dynamic partner with Melkart Abou Jaoude.

Jordan Washington, Tight End (Texas Transfer)

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Landyn Watson (9) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Not only did the Tar Heels go into the portal for a talented tight end, but they added two to the mix. A former four-star recruit and a three-star transfer, Washington's ceiling is incredibly high thanks to impressive athletic abilities, ball skills, and the size to continue his growth as an in-line blocker for North Carolina in 2026.

Washington flashed last season for the Longhorns, making key plays in the passing game and blocks to spring running backs loose.