Why This UNC Wide Receiver Could Be 2026 X-Factor

The North Carolina Tar Heels are trying to build a winning program, even if the energy surrounding the team is at an all-time low.

Head coach Bill Belichick enters his second season in Chapel Hill squarely on the hot seat, needing a hot start to build confidence within his program. Once more, there is a bevy of new talents on both sides of the ball with a strong freshman class and an intriguing transfer portal group. An approach Belichick has taken to the portal is to target players with high ceilings, doing just that with several key additions.

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In a classic Belichick way, he went after starters and standouts from the FCS Patriot League, adding new players through schools like Richmond and Lehigh. The latter program is providing the offense with a massive playmaker who could make a difference in 2026.

Mason Humphrey's Addition Gives Tar Heels' Wideouts New Fascination

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

I'm a fan of the Tar Heels' approach of adding high-ceiling players with little production to their name. Is it risky? Absolutely, but desperate times bring desperate measures, and Belichick needs all the help he can get on his roster to be a competitive program in 2026. Their best-case scenario is a moon shot, but if everything goes perfectly, it could be an incredible turnaround in Chapel Hill.

A key piece to that could be wide receiver Mason Humphrey, one of the handful of transfers from the Patriot League and Lehigh. Entering his senior year, Humphrey has tallied 100 catches for 1,585 yards and 10 touchdowns at the FCS level, but the real intrigue comes from his massive 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame that is noticeable in the picture above.

North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick at the Tabor Academy vs. Milton Academy game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels must be better executors in the red zone—according to TeamRankings, North Carolina was 110th in red-zone conversion rate last season. The additions at tight end and Humphrey's size at wide receiver should help improve this dramatically, along with the hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Humphrey, along with wideouts Jordan Shipp, Trech Kekahuna, and Nathan Leacock, provides North Carolina with an impressive band of pass-catchers on the perimeter. With plenty of competition outside of Shipp, Humphrey has a chance to make a name for himself ahead of fall camp this summer.

Why Humphrey Can Be X-Factor at wide receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With Humphrey's incredible frame, wingspan, catch radius, and strength at the catch point, he makes for an exciting, big-bodied wide receiver who could become a hassle for opposing secondaries, especially on vertical planes, jump balls, or in the red zone. Belichick and Petrino have themselves depth on the perimeter, with Humphrey being an underrated factor in the room.