How Patriot League Transfers Could Be UNC Football Stars

The North Carolina Tar Heels have showcased a unique approach to constructing their football roster ahead of the 2026 season. Desperate times call for drastic measures, and head coach Bill Belichick is under immense pressure to turn around the program after a dismal 2025 season that was every bit as embarrassing as it sounds.

Belichick went into the transfer portal and added a hefty amount of talent who were former top recruits at their respective positions. Some of those positions were on the offensive side of the ball, where the Tar Heels were in desperate need of improvement after their defense performed well at times last fall.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, a handful of transfers on both sides of the ball are taking a significant step up in competition. In an on-brand Belichick way, he added some unknowns on the national stage who could become terrific and productive standouts at Chapel Hill.

Belichick's Obsession With Patriot League Leads to Productive Adds

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ironically, Belichick becomes obsessed with something involving the word "Patriot". The Patriot League lost three stars from their conference: Richmond Spiders edge rusher Donovan Hoilette Jr., Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey, and Spiders linebacker Peyton Seelmann. Attacking a school from the FCS level is out of the ordinary for Belichick, who grabbed former Delaware standout pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude in the portal last winter.

Abou-Jaoude went on to become a Second Team All-ACC selection and finished second in sacks with 10.5, leading the Tar Heels as one of the bright spots on a lowly team. Belichick hopes to get a similar rise from Hoilette, who had nine sacks last season for Richmond.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seelmann will have to replace a standout in Khmori House, who transferred to Arkansas this offseason. He enters the season having led the Spiders with 120 tackles and will look to carry that production to Chapel Hill this fall. Getting similar production with North Carolina would be a great win for Belichick in this year's portal class.

Then, there's Humphrey, whom I wrote about recently as a potential X-factor on offense. Not often do you get wide receivers who are 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with a long catch radius and ample ball skills to win the catch point at a high clip. Humphrey could be yet another impact defender from the FCS to produce for Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Mixture of High Ceilings, Productive Transfers Could Help Swing Tide

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

These are the types of additions that help a program like North Carolina, which needs a quick turnaround. Hoilette, Seelmann, and Humphrey all have the capabilities to produce at Chapel Hill and maintain their play from the FCS to the FBS level. Belichick could look like a mastermind who made him the greatest coach of all-time in the NFL if he hits on these transfer additions.