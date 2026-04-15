3 Underrated UNC Players To Watch Ahead of 2026 Season

North Carolina is hoping for better days in 2026 after a disappointing first season under head coach Bill Belichick. This offseason, many players remained established on the roster despite significant turnover and the arrival of incoming freshmen.

As the Tar Heels inch closer to the summer break, it's a great time to begin taking a closer look at the roster in its totality. General manager Michael Lombardi and Belichick were hard at work finding talent to add to the roster. Let's look at three underrated players on North Carolina's roster, featuring an up-and-coming talent and two transfers.

Leroy Jackson, Defensive Tackle

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At the turn of the new year, Jackson re-signed with the Tar Heels to remain a key figure for the defense as a rising talent coming off his redshirt freshman campaign. As a Second-Team Freshman All-American, Jackson's talents and abilities stood out on numerous occasions, especially against the run, where Pro Football Focus marked him for 16 total run stops for the season, along with 36 tackles in 2025.

Look for Jackson to hone his talent and become a key defender alongside top defender and edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude.

Kaleb Jackson, Running Back

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson (28) runs against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While Demon June leads North Carolina's ground game this upcoming season, a former standout high school recruit could join the mix as a true short-yardage tailback for the Heels' rushing attack. Jackson has not gotten many opportunities in the past three seasons at LSU, but the former Tiger is going to get his chance with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Jackson is a bowling ball at running back with great mass and power on the ground. He can lower his shoulder and get extra yards after the contact with a low center of gravity, and always falls forward to gain that extra yard or two for a potential first down conversion.

Jaylen Harvey, Edge Rusher

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former four-star recruit for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Harvey joins the Tar Heels looking to become a key pass rusher for a defense that could use all the help it can get after the transfer portal devastated the defensive front-seven. Against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, he sacked Cade Klubnik on a line-game stunt with an impressive swim and club-rip combination.

There's serious athleticism, bend, and quickness to be excited about with Harvey, who could be a sneaky riser on the roster heading into Week 0 against the TCU Horned Frogs.