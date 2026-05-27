4 Glaring Issues UNC Must Address To Maximize 2026 Potential
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Despite entering the offseason with uncertainty, with a coaching change and the majority of last season's roster departing the program, the North Carolina Tar Heels have orchestrated a well-rounded operation since the beginning of April.
That said, there are still several areas that need patching up and refining if the Tar Heels want to exceed expectations and establish themselves as a contending team in 2026.
Lack of Cohesion
This will be a short-term problem for North Carolina, which has a new head coach in Michael Malone and currently has seven newcomers, with Greek center Alexandros Samodurov potentially joining the squad in the near future. Not to mention, Malone has hired multiple assistants since being formally announced as the head coach on April 7.
This is not an issue that should hover around for an extensive time, but with that many moving parts, the Tar Heels could face some turbulence at the beginning of the season, which is not the end of the world.
Unknown Frontcourt
North Carolina's frontcourt rotation certainly has high potential, especially if Samodurov ends up signing with the Tar Heels as expected. However, the Tar Heels' potential center rotation of Sayon Keita, Cade Bennerman, and Samodurov is extremely raw with no college-level experience.
Jarin Stevenson is the only typical power forward on the roster, with Maximo Adams possessing the ability to operate at that position from time to time, but North Carolina's frontcourt situation is nowhere near the level it was at last season, with Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, and Zayden High.
Lack of Experience
This is another weakness that isn't overly concerning and should be fixed in short order, but the roster is extremely young, with Terrence Brown and Stevenson as the only seniors projected to play substantial minutes in the rotation.
Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas also have experience, specifically in the ACC, but they will each be entering their sophomore campaigns. Keita, Bennerman, Adams, Samodurov, and Kevin Thomas will all be incoming freshmen, which could cause some issues in the early-season rotation. Again, I am not that concerned about this specific aspect of the roster, but it is something worth noting at this point in the offseason.
Inferior to Elite ACC Teams
We have discussed this several times this offseason, and while the Tar Heels have assembled an intriguing roster that can compete next season, juxtaposing them with Duke and Louisville could be disheartening for Tar Heel fans.
North Carolina can certainly prove its doubters wrong and push for one of the top spots in the conference. With Able withdrawing from the NBA draft, the Tar Heels could finish as high as third in the ACC.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.