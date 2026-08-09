5 UNC Football Backups Who Could Make Immediate Contribution

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter their second week of fall camp with less than three weeks until they kick off the college football season in Dublin. Head coach Bill Belichick is looking to turn his fortunes around in Chapel Hill with the idea of a turnaround in 2026.

While a revamped offense and a defense with another year of experience get their shot, it's the depth of the roster that will matter most. Here are five contributors who make up the depth chart at key positions for the Tar Heels.

Joseph Mupoyi, Edge Rusher

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Ashten Snelsire (18) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi (25) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you have two former Penn State pass rushers on your roster, you're going to have some speed and twitch off the edge. Mupoyi was an effective rotational defender last season, even if the production didn't match what I saw on tape; the short-area quickness, get-off, and flexibility to win off the edge. The Tar Heels may not start Mupoyi as he is limited as a run defender, but his ability as a pure pass-rush specialist makes him an immediate impact contributor on third downs.

Madrid Tucker, Wide Receiver

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) intercepts a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Madrid Tucker (86) as cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) helps defend near the end of the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker made a flashy appearance in the 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia last fall with eight catches for 41 yards, but had just one for four yards the rest of the season. The redshirt freshman now comes into the 2026 season as a potential rotational piece at wide receiver, with transfers Trech Kekahuna and Mason Humphrey stealing the show at the Z-spot and slot receiver. Tucker should be able to have a more productive season and serve as a mentor to true freshman standout CJ Sadler.

Jordan Washington, Tight End

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) and teammates react after Washington scored a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looks as though Jaxxon Warren and Jelani Thurman are going to be the starting tight ends for the Tar Heels' offense, but they are in good hands with their depth and transfer Jordan Washington, the former Texas Longhorn who had some quality moments as both a pass-catcher and blocker in Austin, Texas. Washington has great size and a toolkit to grow as a redshirt sophomore with plenty of years ahead of him to become a starter down the road.

Jakob Weatherspoon, Safety

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For now, it looks as if Coleman Bryson and Greg Smith are the starting safeties for North Carolina's secondary, but the position has impressive depth and talent, including a true freshman who may just become a star for the Tar Heels' defensive backfield. Weatherspoon, a former 4-star recruit, has the skills to be a long-term starter. However, early on, he will likely make an impact as a rotational safety, with flashes of ball skills and range that could force Belichick's hand.

Kaleb Jackson, Running Back

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson (28) runs against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino planning to make the Tar Heels a run-first offense, the running back position just became that much more valuable. The top two running backs on the roster are undoubtedly Demon June and Benjamin Hall. Yet LSU transfer Kaleb Jackson offers similar abilities to contribute in short-yardage situations, which should aid North Carolina on fourth-and-shorts this season.