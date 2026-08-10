5 Tar Heels Who Could Transfer if Starting Jobs Are Lost

With the North Carolina Tar Heels facing a must-win season under head coach Bill Belichick, many players will face a difficult decision at the end of the season.

With many freshmen waiting to earn their opportunity to start in college football in Chapel Hill and incoming transfers sniffing for their shot at playing time, some projected incumbent starters could be walking on thin ice this season. If any of them were to lose their starting job, they could enter the transfer portal. Here are five players who could face that dilemma in 2026.

Greg Smith, Safety

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Luke Carney (11) runs between North Carolina Tar Heels safety Gregory Smith III (12) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Smith is one of the better returning defenders on the Tar Heels' roster, freshman Jakob Weatherspoon is lying in wait if Smith struggles. It will be tough to keep Weatherspoon off the field, given his impressive and unique skill set, which could make him a starter by the end of the season. With two more years of eligibility, Smith would likely enter the portal to find his third team.

Demon June, Running Back

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes the ball to running back Demon June (12) during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demon June is a talented running back, but the Tar Heels won't hesitate to get the best players on the field at any position in a "prove-it" season for Belichick, should June or any other clear-cut starter fail to produce consistent results. Under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, tailbacks Benjamin Hall and LSU transfer Kaleb Jackson lurk in the background; both are talented runners who could force June to venture to greener pastures.

Miles O'Neill, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a starter per se, but a player who could decide that he needs to find a more favorable landing spot to produce at quarterback. That is, unfortunately, the way things are in the NIL and transfer portal era—you can't stay patient enough to grow and develop with plenty of eligibility left.

I'm not saying O'Neill would transfer for that reason, nor do I claim to know what he's thinking; O'Neill or Au'Tori Newkirk seem like the most likely candidates to transfer from North Carolina if they don't play this season.

Nathan Leacock, Wide Receiver

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Nathan Leacock (82) with the ball as Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt (13) defends the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, while Leacock isn't a starter, the former blue-chip 4-star recruit from Tennessee is running out of opportunities and has one more season of playing eligibility left. North Carolina added Trech Kekahuna and Mason Humphrey in the portal, which makes Leacock's task of becoming a big-time playmaker for the Tar Heels' offense that much more difficult. It wouldn't surprise me to see him go to a favorable situation at another Power 4 or Group of Five school, should that be the case.

Jaiden Patterson, Cornerback

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be surprising to see Patterson struggle this season, but with the additions of Ade Willie in the portal and 4-star cornerback Kenton Dopson III could make for an ultra-competitive cornerback room in 2026. As I said before, a lot of players could be on a tight leash if they begin to struggle early on, and I wouldn't be surprised if Patterson were to be overruled by the talented true freshman, forcing him to enter the portal for his senior year.