'I Want to be a Leader': Andrew Simpson looks to lead UNC's Defense
North Carolina was looking for highly productive players with plenty of experience and they got one in an aggressive linebacker from the West Coast.
Meet Andrew Simpson, a 6-foot, 218-pound linebacker from the Los Angeles area. Simpson brings the experience Bill Belichick is seeking, having played in 40 career games with 25 starts. Simpson might have one of the most impressive resumes on UNC's roster
A Boise State transfer, he was a two-year starter and helped lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoff last season. At Boise State, he recorded 141 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions and five forced fumbles throughout his career. And if you include high school as well, he was a member of St. John Bosco’s national championship football team.
“First off, I want to be a leader,” Simpson said. “I want to hit the field with this last play mentality. Every play, like it's your last. Play hard, play fast, but physically be a coach on the field. Somebody that you can depend on in the games you want.”
Simpson’s 2024 campaign included 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 11 games. The year prior, he posted 66 tackles, 16 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Simpson's Play Style and Ability to Shine Under the Lights
Simpson described his play as “angry and under control” and if you look at the stats above, you can already see why.
“I guess just knowing what you got to do,” Simpson said. Get in there with just a mindset that you're going to make every single play. I want to make every play on the field if it comes my way or not. I want to be there for my team with relentless pursuit any way I can. So just being dominant in that sense. I just want to do everything for my team.”
While the lights are bright in Chapel Hill more than ever, Simpson is not afraid of the spotlight. While Boise State does play in the Mountain West Conference, Simpson got to play against Big 10 champion Oregon in the regular season and Penn State in the College Football playoff last season. In those two games, Simpson combined for nine tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
“Yeah, those are the games you live for. Just playing against the very best competition. That's something I always strive for. Just as a kid and growing up, even through high school, I always wanted to play with or against the best. Those games come up. They're circled on the calendar for sure. You know that you've got to do everything in your power to play your best.”
Simpson will Have Great Mentors
Because of those big-game qualities and experience, he was the perfect player to pair with sophomore linebacker Khmori House, who is talented but still needs a veteran beside him to show the ropes. Simpson not only strengthens the defense, but he also stands to improve individually under the guidance of head coach Bill Belichick and linebackers coach Jamie Collins, a former All-Pro linebacker.
"Every meeting I walk into, every new day, I just sit there and I understand that I'm in front of greatness," Simpson said. "Like I'm somewhere where he's leading our team and our troops and we're following him."
Collins played 10 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots under Belichick.
“Yeah, learning from somebody like that every day — someone who’s been at the highest level of football — makes a big difference,” Simpson said. He's gone through the same workouts Moses put him through, the practices, and the schemes. It’s easy to learn from someone who’s done it and sees the game through the full lens.”
With his leadership skills and proven production, Simpson gives Carolina both stability and upside at linebacker. Surrounded by Belichick’s expertise and Collins’ mentorship, his presence is expected to anchor a defense that is seeking improvement while helping younger players develop as the Tar Heels push to become one of the ACC's top teams again.
