Andrew Threatt Details Versatility for UNC Offensive Line

Last season was a prime example of what happens when a team doesn't have serviceable protection up front.

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a slew of weaknesses that contributed to a 4-8 record, but the offensive line was certainly at the top of that list. This offseason , North Carolina emphasized the importance of that unit, signing multiple offensive linemen in the transfer portal, including Andrew Threatt. While speaking with the media following Friday's practice, the Charleston Southern transfer discussed the adjustment to the ACC and what his versatility means for the offense.

Threatt's Thoughts

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, coming from Charleston Southern, I had to adjust to being in the ACC," Threatt said. "If you really think about it, it's all the same. I guess playing for a different offense, getting used to the call, just adjusting, fitting into a new team. So yeah, it's been really great for me. [I've] really enjoyed it."

"For me, I'll play anywhere I'm needed," Threatt said of his potential role on the offensive line. "For us, like in general of the offensive line, [head] coach [Bill Belichick] always talks about being versatile. He's going to play the best five, regardless of age, size, all that. So, honestly, it doesn't matter to me. I don't really have a favorite, to be honest."

Overall Takeaways

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Threatt's ability to line up at multiple positions along the offensive line provides the coaching staff with flexibility. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman logged snaps at both right tackle and left guard during his time at Charleston Southern.

As noted, North Carolina's offensive line was incredibly insufficient last season, which speaks to the volume of reinforcements infused into that unit over the last several months. Threatt projects to be one of the best offensive linemen on the Tar Heels' roster this upcoming season.

Newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino explained the importance of establishing a consistent rushing attack, and obviously, the offensive line plays a major role in it. Also, North Carolina's offensive line battled a slew of injuries, leaving the team with a makeshift unit in the latter half of the season. It's important to have as many options as possible, which is why Threatt's ability to play multiple positions is so important.

The Tar Heels are facing a daunting challenge this season, but the offensive line is arguably the most important unit collectively to the level of success in Chapel Hill.